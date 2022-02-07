breaking
Poteau City Council approves personnel matters during Monday night's meeting
The Poteau City Council approved personnel matters during Monday night's meeting at Poteau City Hall.
The City Council approved the City of Poteau Personnel Committee's recommendation to begin awarding full-time benefits to City of Poteau Street Department staff member Ross Allen.
The City Council also approved the co-recommendation of both the Personnel Committee and Poteau Fire Department Chief Jon Pickel to move a trio of firemen — Gavin Garrett, Brady Fox and Jeryd Holton — from volunteer status to full-time status.
The City Council approved the co-recommendation of the City of Poteau Police Committee and Poteau Police Chief Stephen Fruen to hire Jacob Robertson, who comes to Poteau from Tahlequah, pending approval from the police pension.
The City Council approved three pieces of property, 601 South Harper Avenue, 503 South Walters Avenue and the former McCroskey Law Office Building at 110 Dewey Avenue, to be given another month to evaluate their clean-up status.
City of Poteau Code Enforcement Officer Mark Collins told the City Council that the clean-up work is coming along on both the 601 South Harper Avenue and 503 South Walters Avenue properties.
Randy Bridgman told the City Council that the windows for the Old McCrosky Building came in Monday, the electrician is scheduled to begin doing his/her work this week and the painter should begin his/her/their work once the weather is more cooperative. Bridgman said that it's the hope the painting can be finished before placing the new windows.
The City Council approved rezoning 609 Hopkins Avenue to allow for an apartment complex to be built. City of Poteau Planning Commissioner Director Bill Hoffman said that the biggest concern is traffic, but the problem likely won't happen — or even be done away with — if a limited number of units are built. However, Hoffman said that such a project would make that piece of property look a lot better.
The City Council tabled taking any action on approving a special use permit for Old School Bakery located at 903 South Broadway. Councilwoman Connie Shockley said in her motion that it would be wise to table it until the complete City Council was in attendance, as councilmen Clay Bennett and Tommy Robertson were not present at Monday night's meeting. Also, the City Council thought it best that at least one of the two key Old School Bakery representatives, Dalton Harvey and/or Tom Buckner, was present as well — as neither were present at Monday night's meeting.
The measure was voted down in December's meeting and never did come before the City Council for a vote in January's meeting due to not getting a second motion approval.
Councilman Phillip Zearley, whose constituents as well as himself are concerned about Old School Bakery's "cookies" getting into minor's hands, asked City of Poteau Legal Counsel Marc Bovos if there could be legal problems occur if the City Council does not approve the motion.
Bovos said that the mandates "are not just crystal clear" but that when the initial Medical Marijuana Bill was passed by the state in 2018 that the public wanted it so "it's not illegal for them to do it," which would make the Old School Bakery's request a legitimate one. However, Bovos also said that it is "not simple. It comes down to where (the place is located) and the restrictions. I'm glad to see the Council voting to look into this further. It's a good way to go about it." Bovos did not totally rule out the possibility of legal actions being taken in regards to the proposal being denied.
The City Council approved amending Ordinance No. 800 dealing with specific use permits to include daycare centers and home health organizations. Poteau Mayor Scotty White said this would allow the City of Poteau to have a better say and understanding if such entities go up for business. White said that currently there is nothing in place to truly allow the City of Poteau "to say yay or nay" about the issue.
The City Council approved the payment of purchase orders as signed and approved by the City of Poteau Finance Committee, approved the acceptance of department reports and approved budget transfers for January.
The first meeting of Monday night's tripleheader of meetings was the Poteau Industrial Authority.
Poteau Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Karen Wages told the board about how busy the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center was in January for things such as a two-day archery tournament and being thanked by Oklahoma Gas and Electric (OG&E) for letting the Reynolds Center and its parking lot be used for a place to store poles and other key items in case they were going to be needed to handle last week's snow/ice storm.
Wages also told the board about moving the Chamber Banquet to April 28, with the City-Wide Trash-Off slated for April 16. She also said Leadership LeFlore County will get going for 2022 in March, and that March 5 will be the Chamber's Women's Day Out.
Wages said the Chamber's new administrative assistant is Emily Henry, and that the Chamber Directory has been sent off to the printer, with the directories being back by Feb. 15 — just in time for Wages to take them to St. Louis for a special event in which she will represent the Poteau Chamber.
While she was not present at Monday night's meeting, Historic Downtown Poteau Executive Director Mary Parham gave White some key things happening for HDP. White said HDP is planning on having a 3-on-3 Street Basketball Tournament and a soft opening for the soon-to-be new events center. White said Parham mentioned that all funds raised from the soft opening will go toward funding the new events center's remodeling.
The board approved the payment of purchase orders as signed and approved by the City of Poteau Finance Committee, approved the acceptance of department reports and approved budget transfers for January.
The second meeting of Monday night was the Poteau Public Works Authority, in which the board approved the payment of purchase orders as signed and approved by the City of Poteau Finance Committee, approved the acceptance of department reports and approved budget transfers for January.
