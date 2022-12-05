By David Seeley
PDN Editor
The Poteau City Council, as did the Poteau Industrial Authority and the Poteau Public Works Authority boards, approved time changes for the monthly meetings beginning in 2023 during Monday night's meeting at Poteau City Hall.
The Poteau Industrial Authority board meeting, the Poteau Public Works Authority board meeting and the Poteau City Council will start their meetings 90 minutes earlier. Instead of the customary 7 p.m., the monthly tripleheader of meetings will begin at 5:30 p.m. The meetings will take place on the first Monday of each month, unless that first Monday is a holiday — such as Jan. 2 (New Year's Day), May 29 (Memorial Day) and Sept. 4 (Labor Day)
Also, the 2023 holidays were approved during the meeting. The holidays will be:
• Jan. 2 (New Year's Day)
• Jan. 16 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day)
• Feb. 20 (President's Day)
• April 4 (Election Day)
• May 29 (Memorial Day)
• July 4 (Independence Day)
• Sept. 4 (Labor Day)
• Oct. 9 (Columbus Day)
• Nov. 10 (Veteran's Day, since the official holiday will be on Saturday, Nov. 11)
• Nov. 23-24 (Thanksgiving holiday)
• Dec. 25-26 (Christmas holiday).
The City Council had a discussion, but no action taken regarding the automated teller machine (ATM) at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center. Central National Bank Board Chairman Steve Holton was in attendance at the meeting. He said that in 2012, the City Council approved a proposal to place a CNB ATM in the Reynolds Center parking lot near the SkatePark on Broadway, which Holton said was an $80,000 investment for the local banking institution.
However, it was discovered that no lease agreement paperwork was drawn up, but Poteau Mayor Scotty White had the minutes from that 2012 meeting retrieved by City of Poteau Clerk and City Council Secretary Tami Spraberry, and he said that he believed since the City Council approved the agreement that lease agreement papers need to be drawn up and continue to honor the deal made with CNB. Councilman B.J. Johnson made a recommendation that the lease agreement papers be drawn up with no fees/charges involved for the City of Poteau. Poteau Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Director Karen Wages said that the current CNB ATM has served people well, especially when there are events happening either in the Reynolds Center itself or in its parking lot.
The City Council was to possibly take action on pieces of property located at 1303 and 1305 South McKenna Avenue to see if the city needed to take care of the property in question, but City of Poteau Code Enforcement Officer Mark Collins told the City Council, and White himself saw it himself, that the house on the property has been torn down. Collins said that the city need not deal with the properties anymore.
The City Council approved a resolution authorizing Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group (OMAG) to distribute escrow funds of $75,000 to the City of Poteau workers' compensation policy and a resolution and recommendation of the City of Poteau Planning Commission for a specific use permit for both the current LeFlore County Youth Services building as well as the new building LCYS will build for an emergency protective shelter thanks to a $1.4 million grant received by LCYS.
The City Council approved changes to the City of Poteau employee handbook regarding holiday and vacation leave accrual. Spraberry told the Council members that the changes would allow a city employee, after going through his/her six-month probation period that vacation and holiday leave would begin based upon their starting date. The City Council unanimously approved the measure.
However, during the discussion about the employee handbook, Councilman Tommy Robertson said he would like to see the probation period be reduced from six months to 60 days (two months), so White said he would have such a resolution for the City Council to approve during the Jan. 3 meeting.
One agenda item not approved by the City Council was to approve a resolution and recommendation of the Planning Commission for a specific use permit for a cannabis dispensary for Dan Opie at 222 Dewey. Planning Commission Chairman Bill Hoffman told the City Council that during the Planning Commission's meetings regarding the cannabis dispensary that some concerns from neighboring businesses and individuals was present, but that he believed that once all the information was put out there that everyone was OK for the Planning Commission to recommend the cannabis dispensary.
However, Councilwoman Connie Shockley shared her concern with children/youth being in the location, being near The Pocket Park. Johnson made the motion to approve the Planning Commission's recommendation to set up the cannabis dispensary with a specific use permit, but since there was no second motion, the agenda item died without any vote taking place.
The City Council also approved the payment of purchase orders as signed and approved by the City of Poteau Finance Committee, acceptance of department reports and budget transfers for November.
In the first meeting of the Monday night's tripleheader, Wages told the Poteau Industrial Authority board that the Poteau Chamber of Commerce's open house will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 22 at the Reynolds Center, that to date $5,000 in donations have been received at the Lights on the Island at Wister Lake and that there were greater than 80 entries in Saturday night's Poteau Christmas Parade — not counting vehicles such as Poteau Police Department and Fire Department vehicles.
Wages said that the Chamber's Facebook page has seen an increase of 37.6 percent those people who have liked or joined the page, while there has been a 29 percent increase in subscriptions to its newsletter. She also said Chamber membership continues to grow.
The board also approved the payment of purchase orders as signed and approved by the City of Poteau Finance Committee, acceptance of department reports and budget transfers for November.
In the second meeting of Monday night, the Poteau Public Works Authority board approved the payment of purchase orders as signed and approved by the City of Poteau Finance Committee, acceptance of department reports and budget transfers for November.