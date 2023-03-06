featured breaking
Poteau City Council approves Twyman Park facelift
- By David Seeley
The Poteau City Council approved an initial facelift to Twyman Park during Monday night's meeting at Poteau City Hall.
Poteau Mayor Scotty White told the council members that a first proposal was given them in their packets in which there will be new playground equipment for Twyman Park, which was the favored site for the "new" park location by White and council members B.J. Johnson, Connie Shockley and Phillip Zearley. Johnson is in favor of having artificial turf installed on the park grounds instead of using mulch and gravel, and City of Poteau Parks and Cemetery Director Billy Cripps said that one issue he has been dealing with is gravel being put into the toilets at the restrooms at Twyman Park. White said he wanted to make sure the "new" park catered to "smaller children and big kids" while Councilman Tommy Robertson wanted to make sure the facility was handicapped accessible.
