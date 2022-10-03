The old adage goes, "Saving the best ’til last."
That could be said about the last thing that members of the Poteau City Council and those who were in attendance in Monday night's meeting at Poteau City Hall.
In the "new business" portion of the meeting, Poteau Mayor Scotty White had Tim Wilson of JoB Construction give those in attendance an update about the resurfacing of Broadway Avenue from Braum's to near Bud's Country Junction.
Wilson said that essentially JoB is behind at least a month, namely due to materials being hard to come by from the supplier, who in turn are having its issues from its supplier. Wilson said that at times JoB Construction has waited as long as two months for materials to get sent to the business. Wilson did come out and say that people do not need to blame the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) on the project's delay and that there is no timetable as to when JoB Construction can begin the resurfacing of Broadway Avenue.
In other matters, the City Council approved two similar resolutions to put before the citizens of Poteau for a vote whether they wish to have themselves vote in both the Poteau Police Department chief and the City of Poteau Street Commissioner positions or to have the City Council appoint those positions.
In both agenda items, a roll-call vote was taken, each time resulting in a 5-3 in favor of the resolution allowing the proposition to be decided by the voters. In each case, the no voters were City Councilmen Monte Shockley II, Tommy Robertson and Phillip Zearley. At the current time, such votes could be up for citizens' votes on Jan. 10, which would cost the city about $3,700.
The City Council approved the resolution and recommendation of the City of Poteau Planning Commissioner to deny Kelli Thompson a specific use permit for an RV Park at 404 Wilburn Avenue. Planning Commissioner Bill Hoffman told the City Council that there is no ordinance currently in place for an RV park.
While no action was taken, both Robertson and Councilman Wimp Webb both shared their concerns with the possibility of a proposed de-annexation of 6.7 acres owned by former City Councilman Matt Webb (or his family) from the City of Poteau and a proposed annexation of 5.92 acres of property owned by Webb (or his entity) to the City of Poteau. Both Robertson and Webb said that following through with the proposal would be setting the stage of a plethora of such proposals to take place. White, too, said he doesn't want to get into the business of de-annexing and/or annexing properties.
The City Council approved the City of Poteau Police Committee's recommendations of hiring Chase Blake as a police officer pending approval from Police Pension as well as the committee's and Poteau Police Chief Billy Hooper's recommendations to promote Jody Thompson to lieutenant, Justin Dodson to investigator, Matthew Goodrich to sergeant and Ethan Firestine to corporal.
While not in attendance, Animal Control officer David Hope was the recipient of a five-year service pin, which Hooper accepted on his behalf.
The City Council approved a resolution to allow the city to apply for an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant that could be worth as much as $20 million.
The City Council also approved payment of purchase orders as signed and approved by the City of Poteau Finance Committee, acceptance of department reports and budget transfers for September.
The first meeting of Monday night's tripleheader of meetings was the Poteau Industrial Authority Board meeting.
Historic Downtown Poteau Interim Director Kim Wilson told the board that last Saturday's 16th annual Wheels-N-Deals Car Show had 68 cars and three motorcycles enter the event. She said a lot of out-of-town visitors came to the downtown Poteau event, which had a kid's zone and other side events.
Wilson also brought out the fact that by having the Chamber of Commerce's BBQ Smackdown having to be moved to Poteau City Hall's parking lot from the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center's parking lot due to a funeral taking place inside the facility that it helped make the downtown event even more successful. The event raised $2,150 for the Poteau Valley Humane Society.
"It was a good day for downtown Poteau," White said about the success of last Saturday's event.
Wilson reminded everyone in attendance that the second annual Oktoberfest will be from 1-11 p.m. this Saturday on Dewey Avenue, and that HDP's annual Halloween Walk will take place from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 28 instead of on Halloween due to having more stores open on a Friday than on a Monday, the day in which Halloween falls for 2022. Wilson said that vendors welcome to set up to hand out candy.
The board also approved payment of purchase orders as signed and approved by the City of Poteau Finance Committee, acceptance of department reports and budget transfers for September.
The second meeting of the night was the Poteau Public Works Authority board meeting, in which the board, like the City Council, approved a resolution to allow the city to apply for an ARPA grant that could be worth as much as $20 million. City of Poteau Clerk and City Council Secretary Tami Spraberry said that it was needed for both boards to approve such a resolution, even though the grant would be for both boards to use — namely for water and wastewater projects.
While the item originally was on the City Council meeting agenda instead of the Public Works Authority board meeting agenda, White talked about the success of last weekend's Poteau Rodeo at the Phil Gardenhire Rodeo Arena. He said that probably about $13,000 to $15,000 of revenue was generated and that "it went really well." White did say about $500 of revenue was generated by alcohol beverage sales.
The other issue White brought up is he would like the City of Poteau to try to get a management system in place to help run the facility. However, during Monday morning's LeFlore County Budget Board meeting, it was address by both Budget Board Chairman Craig Olive and LeFlore County Free Fair Board Treasurer Misti Upton that the Free Fair Board is against having alcoholic beverage sold during its events, and that the $18,000 budgeted for the Free Fair Board would be allowed to be used if it was to go directly to maintenance of the barns at the LeFlore County Fairgrounds and that no a alcoholic beverages would be allowed to be sold during a Free Fair Board event.
The board also approved payment of purchase orders as signed and approved by the City of Poteau Finance Committee, acceptance of department reports and budget transfers for September.