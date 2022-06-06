breaking
Poteau City Council, Public Works Authority approve FY 2022-23 budget
- David Seeley
-
- Updated
- Comments
By David Seeley
PDN Editor
Both the Poteau City Council and the Poteau Public Works Authority approved the fiscal year 2022-23 budget during their respective meetings Monday night at Poteau City Hall.
The overall budget is $8,788,480, with the breakdown as follows:
• Poteau Police Department — $3,009,652.
• City of Poteau Street Department — $1,578,159.
• City off Poteau Parks and Cemetery Department — $1,230,173.
• Donald W. Reynolds Community Center — $770,982.
• Poteau Fire Department — $746,729.
• City of Poteau General Government Department — $453,155.
• City of Poteau Managerial Department — $436,896.
• Transfers and Non-Departmental — $377,734.
• Nutrition Center — $112,000.
• Patrick Lynch Public Library — $73,000.
Some of the highlights that were brought up during the 47-minute public hearing about the budget that combined the City Council, Poteau Public Works Authority board and Poteau Mayor Scotty White were to add a City of Poteau planner position, $150,000 to purchase new playground equipment for Twyman Park, a major upgrade to 16,000 feet of sewer lines — which will be paid for by the use of the current American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds on hand to help cover the potential cost of anywhere from $2 to $4 million — and a new lab at the water plant, a six percent increase across the board in City of Poteau employees without much or any increase in insurance and to increase the total cost of wages for new Twyman City Pool Manager Katie Mead and the lifeguards from $43 million from last fiscal year's budget ago to $57 million from the new fiscal year budget.
White mentioned in the budget hearing that the amount of revenue for both the City of Poteau and the Public Works Authority was going to stay uncertain/static due to "more instability this year due to things like inflation."
Also the Public Works Authority wants to wait to see what Poteau Valley Improvement Authority (PVIA) does in its June board meeting Tuesday night at City Hall regarding any rate hikes before making any decision about its own income due to the possibility of having to raise water rates for Poteau citizens due to PVIA raising its water rates for the City of Poteau.
As for the actual City Council meeting, the board elected Councilwoman Connie Shockley as the new City Council president, while voting to keep Councilman Tommy Robertson at City Council vice-president. Shockley will replace the late Clay Bennett who was City Council president. Bennett passed away suddenly March 1.
The City Council approved the authorization to apply for Choctaw Nation Development Funds worth $200,000 to help improve the fields at the Poteau Area Recreational Complex. White said during the budget hearing that the Choctaw Nation gave a verbal agreement and that it would be a matching grant on behalf of the Choctaw Nation should the City of Poteau produce $200,000 itself for the project.
The Council members approved re-zoning property on the south end of town that late former Poteau Mayor Jeff Shockley was going to try to use for a veterans center to a light industrial zone. Choctaw Nation Economic Development Representative Kreg Haney told the City Council that Oklahoma Gas and Electric (OG&E) will pay for a light industrial site.
The City Council dealt with many property issues on Monday night. The City Council approved a warranty deed for 1.18 acres of land that is part of the abandoned St. Louis and San Francisco Railroad right-of-way lying south of the center line of Page Avenue between the City of Poteau and LeFlore County Youth Services, approved rezoning 1203 North Paul Mathies Drive to a commercial zone per the recommendation of the City of Poteau Planning Commission for Robertson, approved taking off future agendas the property at 601 South Harper Avenue since City of Poteau Code Enforcement Officer Mark Collins said the property was cleaned up and approved to remove the property at 207 Bissell Avenue within 30 days.
However, the City Council took no action about property issues at 107 College Avenue since Collins said that the property was cleaned for now, but that the property has the potential of returning to unsatisfactory conditions. So, the property will need to be closely monitored.
The City Council tabled taking any action regarding the property at 201 South Saddler Avenue, since no one has been able to get with property owner Jeremy Lovell recently about his intention with the property. White said he would try to get with Lovell about the issue.
One other piece of property, the Hotel Lowery Building in which the LeFlore County Museum is housed, was up for discussion, spearheaded by White. White said the LeFlore County Historical Society approached him seeing if the City of Poteau might obtain the property so that Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group (OMAG) would take over paying for the insurance, which OMAG told White a quote of $6,180 per year — as opposed to the current $10,700 being paid. White said such action would be pending upon the LeFlore County Commissioners to give up the building, which that governing board is in charge of after the Lowery family gave it to the County Commissioners. The City Council tabled taking any action on the matter.
Speaking about OMAG, the City Council approved that no changes needed to be made to the OMAG Handbook. White mentioned that the City of Poteau got $8,000 due Council members recently participating in the OMAG Recognition Training Program.
The City Council approved three special use permits — one for Broadway Xtracts cannabis processing facility at 3007 North Broadway Avenue, one for a family home daycare center at 113 Rhonda Lane and one for New Beginnings Family Ministry at 603, 603B and 609 Dewey Avenue to set up a outreach ministry site. However, the approval of the Broadway Xtracts special use permit was not a unanimous approval as Councilmen Jim Holstead and Phillip Zearley opposed the motion, which ended up being carried six votes to two.
The City Council approved an agreement with Feed the Need Foundation and a contract with Green Country Sanitation as well as approved a resolution enacting the Second Amendment Sanctuary Act for the City of Poteau, which upholds United States Constitution First Amendment rights.
The City Council approved the City of Personnel Committee's recommendation and Poteau Fire Department Chief Jon Pickel's recommendation that Alex Patton be re-hired as a full-time firefighter and Mike Twyman as a volunteer firefighter as well as approved the Personnel Committee's recommendation to award full-time benefits to Celest Salvador as an Animal Control officer.
The City Council also approved the payment of purchase orders as signed and approved by the City of Poteau Finance Committee, approved the acceptance of department reports and approved budget transfers for May.
In the Poteau Industrial Authority board meeting, Poteau Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Karen Wages told the board about the OK Free Wheels bicyclists coming to Poteau on Tuesday and staying until Wednesday morning. She said there will be close to 400 bicyclists, who will be using Poteau as a stopover on their way to Galena, Kan.
Wages said that there have been 65 events booked for the rest of 2022 at the Reynolds Center, that the annual Chamber Golf Classic will be June 17 at Wolf Ridge Country Club and Balloonfest will be in October. She also said there will be a "George Jones Tribute" show Aug. 13, and that there have been several new members added to the Chamber's membership role.
In her report, Historic Downtown Poteau Executive Director Mary Parham shared flyers with those in attendance. The HDP Farmer's Market will begin at 10 a.m. every Friday until at least Sept. 30 inside the HDP Event Center, located at 307 Dewey Avenue.
Parham said that the monthly HDP Artisan's Market will be the second Saturday of each month starting at 10 a.m., with different sideshows as attractions — a dog show this Saturday, a home business event July 16, Zumba and line dancing Aug. 13 and an art show Sept. 10.
Parham mentioned that since some state funds were available, HDP will be given additional Senior Farmer's Market Cards, each worth $50.
HDP will have a block party June 18, "The Weekend of Local" set July 14-16, a "Back-2-School Bash" slated Aug. 13, the annual "Wheels-N-Deals Car Show" on Sept. 24 and Poteau's "Octoberfest" on Oct. 8.
The board also approved the payment of purchase orders as signed and approved by the City of Poteau Finance Committee, approved the acceptance of department reports and approved budget transfers for May.
The second meeting of the night was the Poteau Public Works Authority board meeting, in which no only was the budget approved, but the board also approved the payment of purchase orders as signed and approved by the City of Poteau Finance Committee, approved the acceptance of department reports and approved budget transfers for May.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Poteau City Council, Public Works Authority approve FY 2022-23 budget
- Local legislator gives Kiwanians Capitol Hill update
- Longtime County Court Clerk resigning June 30; Hall will become secretary bailiff for Judge Sullivan
- Famed actor enjoyed his induction into National Cowboy Hall of Fame with late father, Reynolds
- Presentation about how Choctaws shaped Oklahoma taking place Tuesday night
- LeFlore County Historical Society presenting Smithsonian poster exhibition
- OK Free Wheels making Tuesday stop in Poteau; Wednesday's breakfast open to the public from 7-9 a.m. at LeFlore County Museum
- Watson resident injured in Sunday morning accident
Popular Content
Articles
- Wister teen loses life in early Friday morning accident
- Wister female, two children lose lives in single-vehicle accident Wednesday night
- Unidentified male loses life in early Saturday accident near Clayton
- Family of man killed by Pushmataha County deputies files civil rights lawsuit
- Watson resident injured in Sunday morning accident
- Free Fishing Days are Around the Corner, June 4-5
- Six area softball players named OSPCA All-State
- Poteau School Board hires new staff — including new boys basketball coach
- Tuck makes NJCAA DII All-American
- PHS choir students perform at Carnegie Hall, sightsee in NYC
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.