The Poteau City Council will have its August meeting at approximately 7:10 p.m. Monday at Poteau City Hall, with a lot of personnel matters on the agenda.The City Council is expected to accept the Police Committee's recommendations to accept the resignation of Poteau Police Department Chief Stephen Fruen and retain him as an officer over evidence, while accepting the appointment of Billy Hooper as interim police chief to fulfill the rest of Fruen's term.The City Council also is expected to approve the Police Committee recommendations of Brandon Richie be promoted to lieutenant, Jody Thompson to detective, Justin Dodson to sergeant and Matthew Goodrich to corporal along with the recommendation of hiring two police officers — Dakota Witt and John Brooks — pending approval from police pension.The City Council also is expected to approve the City of Poteau Personnel Committee's recommendation that full-time benefits be awarded to dispatchers Angela Killion and Gail Piersant and Parks and Recreational staff member Nicholas Jackson.Poteau Police Department officer Kurt Morsund will receive a 15-year service pin, while Nutrition Center staff member Alberta Davis will receive a five-year service pin.Several properties will be on the agenda to discuss whether they need to be addressed — 205 and 206 Park, 308, 603, 603B and 609 Dewey Avenue, 100 Thompson Avenue, 810 South Harper Avenue, 306 North Earl Street and 201 South Saddler Avenue.The City Council will look to approve Poteau Mayor Scotty White being appointed to the Oklahoma Municipal League Board of Directors, to approve the adoption of the LeFlore County Hazard Mitigation Plan, to approve and recommend from the City of Poteau Planning Commission for a specific use permit to put a daycare center at 312 1/2 South Saddler Street for Charlotte Holly and to deny a tort claim by Bubba Whitman per the recommendation and denial by Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group (OMAG).The City Council will look to approve payment of purchase orders as signed and approved by the City of Poteau Finance Committee, approve the acceptance of department reports and approve the budget transfers for July.The first meeting of Monday night’s tripleheader of meetings will be the Poteau Industrial Authority at 7 p.m. The board is expected to hear a report by Poteau Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Karen Wages.The board will look to approve payment of purchase orders as signed and approved by the City of Poteau Finance Committee, approve the acceptance of department reports and approve the budget transfers for July.The second meeting of the night will be the Poteau Public Works Authority which is slated to begin at approximately 7:05 p.m., in which the board will look to approve payment of purchase orders as signed and approved by the City of Poteau Finance Committee, approve the acceptance of department reports and approve the budget transfers for July.
breaking
Poteau City Council to deal with personnel matters in Monday night's meeting
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Poteau City Council to deal with personnel matters in Monday night's meeting
- Hammers, pigs, cows can make a farmer cuss
- Poteau softball fundraiser lunch
- CASC VP of Academic Affairs pleased with workforce development courses present, future
- Portions of LeFlore County suffer power outage
- LeFlore County August 2022 sports calendar
- Red Oak grad Patten transfers to Oral Roberts
- Voter registration deadline for Aug. 23 election is today
Popular Content
Articles
- Best records in each sports for LeFlore County teams in five-year span of 2017-22
- Review: ‘Paws of Fury’ a sad, declawed ‘Blazing Saddles’
- Poteau Mayor pleased with things going on in Poteau; Whataburger is indeed coming to town
- Good Times Community Theater Group presenting 'Godspell'Thursday, Friday nights, Sunday afternoon
- Retiring Poteau Superintendent highlights accomplishments to his fellow Kiwanians; Sjoberg’s final day in office will be Friday
- Wister Trustees terminate police chief, officer Friday night
- Poteau Public Schools hires new interim superintendent; Turner previous was superintendent at Whitesboro, Arkoma
- Farriell jumps in as Red Oak head basketball coach to continue tradition
- Poteau Schools human resources officer tells Rotarians ways to increase security
- Russell: 'Officers did their jobs' in arrest of assailant at Casey's General Store
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.