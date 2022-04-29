breaking
Poteau City Council to deal with property issues in Monday night's meeting
There will be several property issues for the Poteau City Council to address in its May meeting at approximately 7:10 p.m. Monday at Poteau City Hall.
The City Council will look at properties at 601 South Harper Avenue, 201 South Saddler Avenue, 406 South Church Street, 811 South Harper Avenue, 206 Park Street, 408 North Avenue, lots at the corner of South Harper and Morris avenues, 700 College Avenue, 603 and 603B Dewey Avenue and 609 Dewey Avenue.
The owner of the 601 South Harper Avenue property, which was an old flower shop, being represented by daughter Nan Lea Dickerson at March's meeting, told the City Council that she believed the property can be further cleaned up and was "repairable" if she was given more time. The City Council awarded Dickerson one more month — which will end at Monday night's meeting — to hold true to her words.
After a proposed executive session, the City Council also will look to make a possible appointment for the City Council Seat 2/Ward 1 spot that was held by former Poteau City Councilman/Poteau City Council President Clay Bennett, who passed suddenly March 1 after a short illness. Bennett was posthumously awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at Thursday night's 103rd Poteau Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet.
The City Council also will look to approve a specific use permit for D.W. Essence, LLC, located at 3007 North Broadway Avenue, to be a cannabis grower.
Arvest Bank representative Tyler Atkinson will present a proposal to the City Council about the City of Poteau using a P-card system.
The City Council will look to approve payment of purchase orders as signed and approved by the City of Poteau Finance Committee, approve the acceptance of department reports and approve the budget transfers for April.
The first meeting of Monday night’s tripleheader of meetings will be the Poteau Industrial Authority at 7 p.m. The board is expected to hear reports by Poteau Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Karen Wages and Historic Downtown Poteau Executive Director Mary Parham.
The board will look to approve payment of purchase orders as signed and approved by the City of Poteau Finance Committee, approve the acceptance of department reports and approve the budget transfers for April.
The second meeting of the night will be the Poteau Public Works Authority which is slated to begin at 7:05 p.m., in which the board will look to approve payment of purchase orders as signed and approved by the City of Poteau Finance Committee, approve the acceptance of department reports and approve the budget transfers for April.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Poteau City Council to deal with property issues in Monday night's meeting
- Friday baseball, softball playoff roundup, slow-pitch state schedule
- LeFlore comebacks signify greatest magic of softball regionals
- Tucker Community Supper slated Saturday
- Wister's Donaho signs with OKWU for softball
- LeFlore, Whitesboro, Howe softball make state: Caldwell's no-hitter gets Red Oak baseball to state
- Pocola makes slow-pitch state; Pair hurls no-no as Red Oak wins two in regional
- Poteau Rotary Club turning 100, but with a couple concerns
Popular Content
Articles
- Pocola makes slow-pitch state; Pair hurls no-no as Red Oak wins two in regional
- LeFlore County native embracing role as OSDH Interim Commissioner
- Pocola, Wister, Whitesboro softball get home regionals
- LeFlore, Whitesboro, Howe softball make state: Caldwell's no-hitter gets Red Oak baseball to state
- Upcoming Class B-4A baseball playoff schedule: Red Oak hosts regional, six 2A-4A teams host districts/bi-districts
- LeFlore comebacks signify greatest magic of softball regionals
- Cameron wins district title, more area baseball
- Wister's Donaho signs with OKWU for softball
- PHS goes through 'safety search' Tuesday morning
- Judge rules to reverse permit granted by Oklahoma Water Resources Board
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.