The Poteau City Council will have its December meeting at approximately 7:10 p.m. Monday at Poteau City Hall.
The City Council will look to approve the City of Poteau Personnel Committee's and Poteau Fire Department Chief Jon Pickel's recommendation of the promotions of John Ford to assistant chief and Marc Fitzpatrick to captain as well as approving the Personnel Committee's recommendation of awarding full-time benefits to  911 Department dispatcher Julie Real and Sewer Department staff member Jaxon Hathaway.

Tags

Recommended for you