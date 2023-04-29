The Poteau City Council will have its May meeting at approximately 5:40 p.m. Monday at Poteau City Hall.
The City Council will deal with several property issues — approving a daycare facility to be located at 316 South Saddler Avenue, a resolution for a specific use permit for a medical marijuana processing facility to be located at 210 Kerr Avenue, to determine about cleaning up properties at 500 North Saddler Avenue, 805 and 811 South Harper Avenue, 220 Haynes Avenue, 505 Pleasant Valley Road, 1108 Clayton Avenue, 408 North Avenue, the corner lot at South Harper and Morris avenues, 203 and 206 Park, 609 Dewey Avenue, 100 Thompson Avenue and 602 Page Avenue.

