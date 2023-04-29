The Poteau City Council will have its May meeting at approximately 5:40 p.m. Monday at Poteau City Hall.
The City Council will deal with several property issues — approving a daycare facility to be located at 316 South Saddler Avenue, a resolution for a specific use permit for a medical marijuana processing facility to be located at 210 Kerr Avenue, to determine about cleaning up properties at 500 North Saddler Avenue, 805 and 811 South Harper Avenue, 220 Haynes Avenue, 505 Pleasant Valley Road, 1108 Clayton Avenue, 408 North Avenue, the corner lot at South Harper and Morris avenues, 203 and 206 Park, 609 Dewey Avenue, 100 Thompson Avenue and 602 Page Avenue.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Poteau City Council to meet Monday
- Baseball playoffs: Poteau, Spiro win bi-districts, Howe, Panama, Pocola win district titles
- Slow-pitch softball: Whitesboro, Pocola, Red Oak win regional crowns; Howe, Buffalo Valley also make state
- VFW Loyalty Day events canceled Saturday
- Boys and Girls Club looking to get into new building
- Tucker Community Supper slated Saturday
- VFW Loyalty Day to be celebrated Saturday
- Sheriff's Department receives funds from Choctaw Nation Development Fund
Popular Content
Articles
- Baseball playoffs: Poteau, Spiro win bi-districts, Howe, Panama, Pocola win district titles
- Poteau teen,infant injured in Friday night accident near Wister
- Slow-pitch softball: Whitesboro, Pocola, Red Oak win regional crowns; Howe, Buffalo Valley also make state
- Pocola man arrested for allegedly attempting to use accident to cover up killing woman
- Pocola, Red Oak, Whitesboro prepare for home softball regionals
- Thursday baseball, softball playoff scores, schedule for Friday
- Baseball, softball playoff postponements
- Poteau's Snyder signs with UAFS for cross-country
- Cameron females injured in single-automobile accident near Webbers Falls (UPDATE WITH CORRECT DATE OF ACCIDENT)
- Talihina man loses life in early Sunday morning accident
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.