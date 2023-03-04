The Poteau City Council will have its March meeting at approximately 5:40 p.m. Monday at Poteau City Hall.
There are some personnel matters on the agenda. The City Council will look to approve the City of Poteau Personnel Committee's and Poteau Fire Department Chief Jon Pickel's recommendation to hire Howard Bandy as a volunteer firefighter as well as approving awarding full-time benefits to City of Poteau Water Department staff member Andrew Black, Poteau Animal Control officer Jason McMurray and City of Poteau Street Department staff members Johnathon Diedrich and Eddie Phillips.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Howe girls, Pocola and Wister boys make 2A state basketball tourney; Wildcats to state for first time in 81 years
- Poteau City Council to meet Monday
- Basketball playoffs: Howe girls, Pocola and Wister boys look toward one more shot at state after losses
- My visit with Choctaw Nation Council
- Flagged, bagged and tagged
- LeFlore County Voting Precincts
- Poteau PD Chief shares concerns if SQ 820 passes; special election to approve recreational marijuana slated Tuesday
- The Circus is Coming to Town!
Popular Content
Articles
- One person dead after shooting in Pocola
- Florida motorcyclist loses life in accident Monday afternoon
- Basketball playoffs: Pocola girls cruise through area opener, BV girls get first state tourney win, Buffs fall to Kinta
- Wilburton man charged with second-degree murder in last week's fatal accident claiming Wister man
- Wister man loses life in accident near Wilburton
- Poteau Police Department chief tweaking things under his watch
- Antlers Welcomes New Restaurant
- Basketball playoffs: Howe girls, Pocola and Wister boys look toward one more shot at state after losses
- Good Times Community Theater Group putting on 'Junie B. Jones The Musical' this weekend
- Basketball playoffs: Wister Wildcats win overtime thriller vs. Panama, Poteau teams advance, more results
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.