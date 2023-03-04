The Poteau City Council will have its March meeting at approximately 5:40 p.m. Monday at Poteau City Hall.
There are some personnel matters on the agenda. The City Council will look to approve the City of Poteau Personnel Committee's and Poteau Fire Department Chief Jon Pickel's recommendation to hire Howard Bandy as a volunteer firefighter as well as approving awarding full-time benefits to City of Poteau Water Department staff member Andrew Black, Poteau Animal Control officer Jason McMurray and City of Poteau Street Department staff members Johnathon Diedrich and Eddie Phillips.

