The Poteau City Council will have its January meeting at approximately 5:40 p.m. Tuesday at Poteau City Hall. The new starting times for each months meetings were approved at the Dec. 5 meeting to begin them in the late evening hours instead of at night.
It is a very light agenda Tuesday night as a 15-year service pin will be awarded to Johnny Shepherd of the City of Poteau Oakland Cemetery work staff as well as looking to approve putting a street/security light installed at the corner of Pleasant Valley Road and Eagle Crest Drive per recommended by Poteau Police Chief Billy Hooper and the funding agreement between the City of Poteau and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to proceed with the multi-use trail and a surveillance system for the Poteau Police Department.

