breaking
Poteau City Council to meet Tuesday, beginning new meeting times; Jan. 10 election slated for public to vote on approving Council to appoint mayors, Poteau P.D. chiefs
The Poteau City Council will have its January meeting at approximately 5:40 p.m. Tuesday at Poteau City Hall. The new starting times for each months meetings were approved at the Dec. 5 meeting to begin them in the late evening hours instead of at night.
It is a very light agenda Tuesday night as a 15-year service pin will be awarded to Johnny Shepherd of the City of Poteau Oakland Cemetery work staff as well as looking to approve putting a street/security light installed at the corner of Pleasant Valley Road and Eagle Crest Drive per recommended by Poteau Police Chief Billy Hooper and the funding agreement between the City of Poteau and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to proceed with the multi-use trail and a surveillance system for the Poteau Police Department.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Poteau City Council to meet Tuesday, beginning new meeting times; Jan. 10 election slated for public to vote on approving Council to appoint mayors, Poteau P.D. chiefs
- Happy New Year!!!
- Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95
- Barbara Walters, news pioneer and 'The View' creator, dies
- LeFlore County area sports calendar for January 2023
- 'Oklahoma Keep Our Land Grand' Poster Contest accepting entries
- Identifying with a gender
- Prescott has two TD passes as Cowboys top banged-up Titans
Popular Content
Articles
- Poteau Public School hires new superintendent; Teachers of the Year recognized
- Even Keel band putting on New Year's Eve event with 'island' flavor
- Suspect imprisoned on procuring obscene material charge
- Durant is wild about 2023 this New Year's Eve
- LeFlore County area sports calendar for January 2023
- Heavener female injured in single-vehicle accident Monday morning
- Congress kills landmark wildlife bill
- Tomlin Energy Rescinds Permit Request
- Pocola hoops teams head to seventh-place games in tourneys
- OSDH reports active COVID cases spike to 118, death count up to 104 in county
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.