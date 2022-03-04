featured
Poteau City Council to remember president, who passed Tuesday
The Poteau City Council's 7:10 p.m. Monday meeting at Poteau City Hall will be an emotional one as Poteau Mayor Scotty White, the Council members and those in attendance will take a moment to remember City Council President Clay Bennett, who passed Tuesday after a brief illness.
Bennett was a member of the Poteau City Council for more than 23 years as well as a past chairman of the LeFlore County Development Coalition and a member and past president of the Poteau Chamber of Commerce. He also played Santa Claus numerous times during Christmas.
Bennett also was a past Boy Scout leader, coached little league football and baseball, was a member of Ducks Unlimited, the National Wild Turkey Federation and helped with youth hunts for the Delta Water Fowl Association. He was a master mason at Masonic Lodge No. 46 in Poteau.
