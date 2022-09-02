breaking
Poteau City Council to take care of personnel, property matters during Tuesday night's meeting
The Poteau City Council will address several personnel and property issues for its September meeting, which will begin at approximately 7:10 p.m. at Poteau City Hall.
The City Council will look to approve the City of Poteau Police Committee's recommendation to hire Jason Savage as a Poteau Police Department officer pending approval from police pension and the promotions of Kurt Morsund to Det. Sergeant and Destini Ramirez to Corporal.
The City Council is expected to award Poteau Fire Department firefighter John Ford with a 10-year service pin.
There are also some property issues for the City Council to address as it will look to possibly approve the old Blondie's Cafe at 1510 North Broadway Avenue as well as 603 South Bagwell Avenue, and the City Council will look to approve the City of Poteau Planning Commission's recommendation to allow 701 North Paul Mathies Drive to be re-zoned for Cloverleaf Plaza, LLP's desire to possibly put in duplexes on the property.
The City Council will look to approve the installation of security lights at two intersections — Robert and Washita streets and Robert Street and Missouri Avenue.
The City Council also will look to approve the Poteau P.D for the 2022 District Attorneys Council (DAC) Justice Assistance Grant (JAG)/Local Law Enforcement (LLE) Grant.
The City Council will look to approve payment of purchase orders as signed and approved by the City of Poteau Finance Committee, approve the acceptance of department reports and approve the budget transfers for August.
The first meeting of Tuesday night’s tripleheader of meetings will be the Poteau Industrial Authority at 7 p.m. The board is expected to hear reports by Poteau Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Karen Wages as well as looking to take action to approve the funding of a City of Poteau Rodeo.
The board will look to approve payment of purchase orders as signed and approved by the City of Poteau Finance Committee, approve the acceptance of department reports and approve the budget transfers for August.
The second meeting Tuesday night will be the Poteau Public Works Authority which is slated to begin at approximately 7:05 p.m., in which the board will look to approve payment of purchase orders as signed and approved by the City of Poteau Finance Committee, approve the acceptance of department reports and approve the budget transfers for August.
