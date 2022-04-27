featured
Poteau City Councilman receives key OML for being 'Longest Serving City Councilman'
It's the best kept secret in Oklahoma and all of LeFlore County, and now we get the privilege of telling it to our good readers and, hopefully, all the citizens of LeFlore County.
Poteau City Councilman Jim Holstead is the longest tenured serving city councilman in the state of Oklahoma, which was confirmed and verified by the Oklahoma Municipal League — which confirmed that Holstead has served for nearly 44 years, dating back to 1979. Holstead is officially the "Longest Serving City Councilman" in the state of Oklahoma and was honored and awarded the Key to the City of Poteau last month in a mixture of other city employees and volunteers.
