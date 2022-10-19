breaking
Poteau Community Blood Drive set for Thursday at Reynolds Center
The Poteau Community Blood Drive will be from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center.
While walk-ins are welcome, it is preferred to make an appointment by either calling (877) 340-8777 or by going online to www.obi.org.
