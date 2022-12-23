breaking
Poteau Community Christmas Dinner slated Christmas Eve
The 2022 Poteau Community Christmas Dinner will be froim 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Christmas Eve, at the Seventh-Eighth Grade Academic Center Cafeteria.
The meals will be to-go meals only. Patrons can either stop by and get meals or call ahead for either pick-up or delivery by calling Suzette Powers at (918) 649-4163.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Heavener Faithbridge Church having special Christmas service
- Poteau Community Christmas Dinner slated Christmas Eve
- Choctaw Nation closes offices early due to winter weather conditions
- Winter weather advisory issued
- Local automobile dealership supplies lunch, Christmas gift to B&G Club
- Mullin Introduces Bipartisan Legislation to Increase Access to Mental Health Services for Seniors
- Tomlin Energy Rescinds Permit Request
- Christmas Eve Mass, 2022
Popular Content
Articles
- Parker, Pocola come through in clutch, beat Howe for Choctaw Nation Invitational Tournament title
- Basketball rankings: Pocola girls stand No. 1 in Class 2A after CNIT title; Howe, Whitesboro still in top four
- Choctaw Nation Invitational Tournament Day 2: Howe, Pocola girls rout foes to meet in final
- Poteau Public School hires new superintendent; Teachers of the Year recognized
- Talihina's CNIT, two other basketball tourneys to see key matchups with area teams
- Good Times Community Theater Group putting on 'A Christmas Story the Musical' this weekend
- Suspect imprisoned on procuring obscene material charge
- Heavener female injured in single-vehicle accident Monday morning
- Talihina boys, Howe girls get top seeds JH LeFlore County Basketball Tournament
- Choctaw Nation Invitational Tournament Round 1 scores
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.