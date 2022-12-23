The 2022 Poteau Community Christmas Dinner will be froim 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Christmas Eve, at the Seventh-Eighth Grade Academic Center Cafeteria.
The meals will be to-go meals only. Patrons can either stop by and get meals or call ahead for either pick-up or delivery by calling Suzette Powers at (918) 649-4163.

