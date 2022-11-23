The Poteau Community Thanksgiving Dinner, will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Seventh-Eighth Grade Academic Center cafeteria, which is south of Costner Stadium and located at 102 Mockingbird Lane.
While there will not be any in-house dining, meals can be ordered and picked up today. Delivery is available, too.
To place orders or for additional information, call (918) 649-4163.
The event is being put on by The Poteau Chamber of Commerce and Poteau TrueValue Hardware Store Manager Suzette Powers.
These people always feed families and shut-ins a very good holiday meal.
It is also a great chance to volunteer, such as making deliveries or scrubbing pots and pans.
While there is no cost for the meals, donations are appreciated.

Tags

Recommended for you