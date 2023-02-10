TROY GEORGE
Poteau Kiwanis Club First Vice-President and Poteau First Baptist Church Pastor Troy George, left, shares with hs fellow Kiwanians, including former Poteau Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Don Sjoberg, what motivated him to want to become a Poteau School Board member during the local civic organization’s weekly meeting that took place at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center in conjunction with the LeFlore County Youth Services Chili Cook-Off. George will be sworn in at the start of Monday night’s Poteau School Board meeting, which will begin at 6 p.m. at the Bert Corr Administrative Building. George is succeeding Matt McBee, who had to vacate his seat due to moving out of the his district.
PDN photo by David Seeley
Three individuals — former Poteau Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Don Sjoberg, Hadlee Robinson and Bruce Pipkin, who by the way are all Poteau Kiwanis Club members — strongly encouraged Troy George, Poteau First Baptist Church pastor and Kiwanis Club First Vice-President, to seek the Poteau Public Schools Board of Education seat that was vacated by Matt McBee, who moved out of his district. It worked, as George will be sworn in at the start of Monday night's February Poteau School Board meeting that will start at 6 p.m. at the Bert Corr Administration Building.
"I've never been involved in a school board like this before," George told his fellow Kiwanians during the local civic organization's weekly meeting that took place Thursday at the LeFlore County Youth Service's Chili Cook-Off at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center. "I've been a two different churches where they had private schools. The way it came about was I was having a great dinner and enjoying Thanksgiving with my family, and I get a phone call from (fellow Kiwanis Club member) Had (Robinson). Had had never called me before. Had said, 'Would you consider this?' I said, 'Consider what?' I thought it had to do something with church, and he said, 'No, it has to do with the school board.' I asked, 'What's going on with the school board?' I didn't know anything about (predecessor) Matt (McBee) leaving. Obviously, with me being in the (same) school district I'm in, (Robinson) said, 'Would you like to do this?'"

