featured breaking
Poteau FBC pastor, Kiwanis Club member ready to take on duties as school board member; George will be sworn in prior to Monday night's meeting
- By David Seeley
-
-
- Comments
Three individuals — former Poteau Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Don Sjoberg, Hadlee Robinson and Bruce Pipkin, who by the way are all Poteau Kiwanis Club members — strongly encouraged Troy George, Poteau First Baptist Church pastor and Kiwanis Club First Vice-President, to seek the Poteau Public Schools Board of Education seat that was vacated by Matt McBee, who moved out of his district. It worked, as George will be sworn in at the start of Monday night's February Poteau School Board meeting that will start at 6 p.m. at the Bert Corr Administration Building.
"I've never been involved in a school board like this before," George told his fellow Kiwanians during the local civic organization's weekly meeting that took place Thursday at the LeFlore County Youth Service's Chili Cook-Off at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center. "I've been a two different churches where they had private schools. The way it came about was I was having a great dinner and enjoying Thanksgiving with my family, and I get a phone call from (fellow Kiwanis Club member) Had (Robinson). Had had never called me before. Had said, 'Would you consider this?' I said, 'Consider what?' I thought it had to do something with church, and he said, 'No, it has to do with the school board.' I asked, 'What's going on with the school board?' I didn't know anything about (predecessor) Matt (McBee) leaving. Obviously, with me being in the (same) school district I'm in, (Robinson) said, 'Would you like to do this?'"
Recommended for you
Latest News
- I love my truck
- 59th Oklahoma Legislature started this week
- Poteau FBC pastor, Kiwanis Club member ready to take on duties as school board member; George will be sworn in prior to Monday night's meeting
- Police in Spiro kill shooting suspect (UPDATE)
- Thursday night basketball: Whitesboro cruises in district opener, Pocola sweeps Stigler, Poteau competes
- Sports Maven: Thunder active at trade deadline, Westbrook on the move, more NBA thoughts
- AP source: Brooklyn Nets trading Kevin Durant to Phoenix Suns
- Voter registration deadline is Friday for March 7 election on SQ 820
Popular Content
Articles
- Male taken into LCSD custody after Tuesday afternoon shooting near Poteau
- Antlers Welcomes New Restaurant
- Basketball districts 2A-4A: Spiro to host Heavener, Howe, Pocola, Panama also at home; Poteau on road
- Basketball roundup: Talihina girls, Arkoma boys prevail in clutch; Pocola, Heavener boys win big
- The most interesting person in Pushmataha County
- Thursday night basketball: Whitesboro cruises in district opener, Pocola sweeps Stigler, Poteau competes
- LeFlore County February 2023 sports calendar
- Flush with cash, Oklahoma governor pushes for more tax cuts
- Ice storm warning issued
- Heavy snow blankets LeFlore County
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.