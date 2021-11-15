For locals who want to make a difference in a child’s life in another part of the world, Poteau First Baptist Church pastor Troy George, also a Poteau Kiwanis Club member, has the solution. That is to give shoe boxes of gifts and needed items for Samaritan’s Purse’s “Operation Christmas Child.”
During this week, weekend and next Monday, Poteau First Baptist Church will be accepting “Operation Christmas Child” show boxes from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. each weekday this week, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, 3-5 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to noon next Monday.
For additional information, call Poteau First Baptist Church at (918) 647-3400.