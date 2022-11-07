It was a special night for Poteau Fire Department Chief Jon Pickel at Monday night's Poteau City Council meeting at Poteau City Hall.
Not only did Pickel get a 40-year service pin from Poteau Mayor Scotty White, but Poteau Fire Department Captain John Ford gave a special trophy for the occasion to Pickel, who has been the Poteau Fire Department chief for the last 20 years of his 40-year tenure.
Not to be left out of the service pin presentation, fellow Poteau Fire Department Firefighter Jeff Gibson received a 15-year service pin from White.
Then, four Poteau Police Department officers were honored by Poteau Police Department Chief Billy Hooper. For helping an individual who had overdosed on fentanyl on Oct. 8 to recover, Hooper gave life saver pins to Sgt. Brandon McDaniel, Corporal Destini Martinez and patrolmen John Brooks and Mary Reed. Hooper said the individual is "doing great."
The City Council approved the recommendations of the City of Poteau Personnel Committee that City of Poteau Street Department worker Elmer Tankersley get full-time benefits and the recommendations of accepting the retirement of Poteau Police Department Fraud Investigator Mark Kannady (who served 32 years with Poteau P.D.) and City of Poteau Water Department staff member Bobby Delaplank.
The City Council heard from City of Poteau Code Enforcement Officer Mark Collins that the property at 511 Hamilton Street has been cleaned up.
The City Council approved Ordinance 815 that amends Ordinance 814 regarding street excavations. The amendment essentially says that liability insurance is enough.
The City Council approved Ordinance 816 amending the solid waste rate from $44 to $45 beginning Dec. 1. In the Poteau Public Works Authority meeting during Monday night's tripleheader of meetings, the board approved the $1 rate increase as White told the board that the landfill at Sallisaw has gone up on its usage fees.
The board also approved new residential and commercial building permit/inspection fees. Building permit/inspection will now be seven cents per square feet, mechanical permit/inspection will now be five cents per square feet, plumbing permit/inspection will now be $25 plus a nickel per square feet, electrical permit/inspection will now be five cents per square feet plus two cents per square feet greater than 2,000 square feet and partial electrical inspection will now be $50, water tap $1,000, water tap greater than the standard three-quarters of one inch $500 plus the cost of all materials, sewer tap $150, street cut $500 and street excavation permit $50.
As for commercial building permit/inspection fee schedule, a building permit/inspection will now cost 10 cents per square feet, mechanical permit/inspection will now be seven cents per square feet, plumbing permit/inspection will now be $35 plus a seven cents per square feet, electrical permit/inspection will now be seven cents per square feet plus two cents per square feet greater than 2,000 square feet and partial electrical inspection will now be $50, water tap $1,000, water tap greater than the standard three-quarters of one inch $500 plus the cost of all materials, sewer tap $150 and street cut $500.
Sign permits will cost $50 and sign permits with electric will cost $100.
The uniform building code commission fee will be $4 per each individual permit and the uniform building code commission administrative fee will be 50 cents per each individual permit.
The City Council discussed about possibly opening up for bids the spot in the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center parking lot for an automated teller machine (ATM). The one there currently belongs to Central National Bank, but the City of Poteau is not getting any cash proceeds off any transaction Central National Bank's ATM makes.
Poteau City Councilman Tommy Robertson's opinion is to leave it as it is, while Council members Wimp Webb and Connie Shockley were for opening the spot to bids. Councilman Phillip Zearley is not against opening the spot up for bids, but that the bids should only be accepted from local Poteau banks.
The City Council approved payment of purchase orders as signed and approved by the City of Poteau Finance Committee, the acceptance of department reports and the budget transfers for October.
In the first meeting of the night, Poteau Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Karen Wages told the Poteau Industrial Authority board that October was a busy but good month for the Chamber. During the first week of the month, the Chamber helped the LeFlore County Development Coalition put on the Southeast Oklahoma Site Developers event to help showcase what Poteau and LeFlore County had to offer anyone wanting to come and open a business.
Wages also said that Whataburger is still slated to open Dec. 16 and that the new restaurant is looking to get 100 staff hired.
Wages said the 2022 Balloon Fest was down in numbers a bit than was hoped, but both days — Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15 — had good flying days, and sponsors got to go up in balloons on Saturday.
Wages said that the Chamber has already booked MMX martial arts fighting competitions for March and August at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center, and that currently about 3,800 individuals or businesses get the newsletter.
Wages also told the board about the upcoming events in November, such as Saturday morning's Veteran's Day Parade and the Poteau Women's League Holiday Market on Saturday morning and afternoon at the Reynolds Center. She also mentioned the 2022 Lights on the Island at Wister Lake State Park will be turned on Nov. 18 and that there are 17 new displays. She also said that Prime Inn and Suites is being converted into a Best Western Inn.
Historic Downtown Poteau Interim Director Kim Wilson told the board Oktoberfest was a success, and that the Halloween Walk on Oct. 28 had lots of business set up booths to give away candy to trick-or-treaters and that Samaritan's Kitchen had hotdogs available. She also said that "Shop Small Business Saturday" will take place Nov. 26 — the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
The board approved payment of purchase orders as signed and approved by the City of Poteau Finance Committee, the acceptance of department reports and the budget transfers for October.
The Poteau Public Works Authority board also approved payment of purchase orders as signed and approved by the City of Poteau Finance Committee, the acceptance of department reports and the budget transfers for October.