It was a special night for Poteau Fire Department Chief Jon Pickel at Monday night's Poteau City Council meeting at Poteau City Hall.
Not only did Pickel get a 40-year service pin from Poteau Mayor Scotty White, but Poteau Fire Department Captain John Ford gave a special trophy for the occasion to Pickel, who has been the Poteau Fire Department chief for the last 20 years of his 40-year tenure.

