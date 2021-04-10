ELK CITY — The Poteau High School’s Pride of Poteau Marching Pirates band and choir had very good performances at last weekend’s Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association State Competition. The Marching Pirates scored a 2-2-1 on stage and received a superior rating in sight reading, while Poteau High School Mixed Choir and Treble Choir both received a superior rating for their performance on stage and an excellent rating for their performance in the sight reading room.
