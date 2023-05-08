In his report to the Poteau Public Schools Board of Education in its May meeting Monday night at the Seventh-Eighth Grade Academic Center cafeteria, PHS Principal Joe Ballard told the board that the Class of 2023 graduation ceremony will begin ay 8 p.m. May 19 with the gates opening at 6:30 p.m. Ballard said there will not be any "seat saving" by anyone.
Poteau Public Schools Interim Superintendent Dr. John Turner told the board that the district's report cards reported things as "very well," with the noted exception being attendance, which he said was the "biggest shortcoming." He did say that the majority of the statistics and ratings were close to the state recommendations.
Poteau Public Schools Chief of Operations Devin Cochran told the board that there is an effort underway to try to get sponsors to run their business logos on the video screen of the new Costner Stadium scoreboard as well as looking for donations. He said there likely will be a public meeting to take place in the short-term future at the Bob Lee Kidd Performing Arts Center to discuss the matter further. Cochran said there is about $50,000 left to be paid on the new scoreboard.
School board member Earl Jobe asked Cochran about the issue with the Poteau Fire Department's big fire truck that raises the large American flag during the national anthem at Poteau Pirates football games. The new scoreboard has partially taken up the space where the Poteau F.D.'s big truck would park. Cochran said he would look into the matter further.
Several personnel matters were approved by the board, including accepting the resignations of sixth-grade science teacher Ashley Williams, sixth-grade reading teacher Donna Huggins, sixth-grade mathematics teacher Amanda Armstrong, special education teacher Karen Sexton, licensed clinical social worker Aimee Freeman, PHS mathematics teacher Jennifer Williamson, information technology assistant Tim Karl, summer Pirate Quest person Jessa Craig and Pirate Quest staff members Traegen Bullard and Hailey Hunt.
The board also approved the re-employment of the 2023 summer school program staff as well as approved summer school program staff members Susan Ahlswede and special education paraprofessional Jaelyn Sawyer.
The board also approved four staff for the upcoming school year — dance coaches Shea Hebert and Elana Crouch, sixth-grade reading adjunct teacher Megan Warren and PHS Spanish teacher Roberto Tarin.
The board approved both the salary schedules, the extra-duty compensation schedule and the athletic extra-duty compensation schedule for next school year.
The board also approved a $300 stipend for each district's Teacher of the Year and a $400 stipend for the overall district's Teacher of the Year.
Three out-of-state activities were approved by the board. One was for the Poteau Pirates football team to go to a one-day team camp June 5 in Charleston, Ark. The second one is the PHS journalism staff to go to Fort Smith, Ark., to visit a restaurant and attend a movie at Malco Theater as an incentive trip, while the third one is for the PHS Technology Student Association (TSA) to attend the TSA National Convention June 28-July 2 in Louisville, Ky. Turner told the board that this activity function will not cost the district any money as most, if not all, the funds for the trip have been raised by TSA fundraisers.
The board approved fundraisers for the rest of the school year as well as approving contracts/agreements with five agencies — Precision Drug for drug screening students, Oklahoma State School Board Association (OSSBA) Employment Services, OSSBA Customized Policy Services which is a new one to help get the policy up to date, extended school year (ESY) for Brandi Wofford for summer speech services and Presence Learning for speech and language.
While the board decided to table two board policy handbook policies — meal charge and annual leave — until Poteau Public School's new superintendent, Scott Kempenich arrives, the board did approve the new child nutrition donation police, student mental health plan and the Bob Lee Kidd Performing Arts Center rules and regulations.
Cochran said the two big things regarding the BLK rules and regulations policy is that the district would charge $400 per day on using the auditorium and an additional $500 per day for use of the cafeteria since the facility is now up and running.
The board approved the e-rate solution resolution for funding from Universal Services Administrative Company at a cost of $13,798.72. The board also approved surplus items from Poteau Upper Elementary School, which namely dealt with library items.
Poteau Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Shannon Barnes, who was officially sworn in by Jobe to begin the meeting, told the board that greater than $22,000 has come into the district thanks to the interest rate being at 3.97 percent in April.
Barnes also mentioned the child nutrition fund saw $17,600 in parent-paid meals in April alone which more than doubled the average per month amount in the previous months ($8,700) — which she credited to the site directors getting better notifications to the parents. Barnes said the month of April saw $2,490 in community contributions to the meals, but the amount of outstanding balance yet to be paid off is approximately $65,000.
Cochran made the board about a change order dealing with Stone Mechanical's work in putting in air conditioning in the newly-finished vocational/agriculture building. He said that while Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds were used to help pay for the entire project cost of $160,000, it did take an extra $28,000 to pay the labor for the work done by Stone Mechanical.