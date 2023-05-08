SHANNON BARNES SWEARING-IN CEREMONY
Poteau Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Shannon Barnes, left, is administered her oath of office by Poteau Public Schools Board of Education Clerk Earl Jobe at the start of Monday night's meeting at the Seventh-Eighth Grade Academic Center cafeteria.
PDN photo by David Seeley
In his report to the Poteau Public Schools Board of Education in its May meeting Monday night at the Seventh-Eighth Grade Academic Center cafeteria, PHS Principal Joe Ballard told the board that the Class of 2023 graduation ceremony will begin ay 8 p.m. May 19 with the gates opening at 6:30 p.m. Ballard said there will not be any "seat saving" by anyone.
Poteau Public Schools Interim Superintendent Dr. John Turner told the board that the district's report cards reported things as "very well," with the noted exception being attendance, which he said was the "biggest shortcoming." He did say that the majority of the statistics and ratings were close to the state recommendations.

