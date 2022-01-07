Poteau Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Don Sjoberg has announced the District Teacher of the Year — Victoria Fisher, who is in her fourth year of teaching Spanish at Poteau High School.
Fisher describes her teaching style as that of a reflective eclectic. She will use as many techniques or methods as are necessary to ensure that all students are as proficient in the Spanish language as possible. She provides a novelty within structure. This approach gives students the belief that “todo es posible en la clase de Español” — everything is possible in Spanish class.
Fisher encourages students to notice “what is” and helps them desire to know “why it is.” In finding the “why it is,” she connects what they are learning with their knowledge of the world and their own life experiences, so they can begin to see Spanish as part of their lives beyond the classroom. She seeks to create an atmosphere of mutual respect and kindness to create a sense that they are all in the Spanish-learning endeavor together. Her students love her class.