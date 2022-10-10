Poteau Public Schools Interim Superintendent Dr. John Turner shared some concerns and statistics with the district's Board of Education during the board's October meeting Monday night at the Bert Corr Administrative Building.
Turner told the board that "we're still hung up on re-districting," which board member Matt McBee mentioned truly needs to be done by Halloween, as well as the insurance premiums are increasing beginning Jan. 1.
Turner told the board that as of Oct. 1, there are 2,170 students in the five Poteau Public Schools five sites of education, which is a lower amount than at the start of September.
He mentioned there will not be any school board seat elections at least until next year, as well as in 2024 and 2025 as seats that will be up for election will be board members Earl Jobe, McBee and Board President Ranada Adams, respectively.
Poteau Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Diane Tillery told the board that a new teacher academy took place for new staff last month, and she proposed a new "procedure" for the District Teacher of the Year to be selected by having each site elect its candidate, followed by the candidates from each site write an essay as well as be interview by a five-person panel that would be comprised by the superintendent, the past District Teacher of the Year winner and three members from the community.
The board approved opening up an e-sports activity project, led by program director Kim Allison, in which the organization can do fundraisers like any other organization, group or team.
While the board not only approved the new e-sports projects fundraisers, it approved fundraisers for the Science Club and Pansy Kidd Middle School athletics, but the board added in its motion passed that Poteau Primary Elementary School's fundraiser events that were going to have funds raised for giving to needy school students be handled by private organizations/groups.
After a 30-minute executive session in which Adams said saw no motions made or votes taken, Bailey Adams was approved for hire as the Poteau Primary Elementary School's paraprofessional.
The board also was scheduled to discuss an update on hiring a full-time superintendent and discuss accepting out-of-state teaching experience beyond five years. At the end of the meeting, Adams told the media that there was no further update on the new full-time superintendent hiring than at the end of the special Sept. 27 meeting.
PKMS Principal and Poteau Public Schools Johnson O'Malley (JOM) Program Director Bobbi Gillham told the board that the only change to the JOM Committee bylaws was stating that students in grades two through 12 will start earning incentives for rewards similar to that of the Choctaw Nation Stars Program. Gillham also said the lone change to the Indian Education Committee bylaws was that the committee members would increase from five members to seven. All changes were approved by the board.
The board approved the current school year's Gifted and Talented Plan, which saw some clarifications made dealing with the exit policy, student transfers, program evaluation and keeping track of how the funds are used.
The board also approved the collaborative agreement with the University of Oklahoma Pre-Employment Transition Service and the district transfers.
To begin the meeting, Lisa Pate addressed the board, sharing her concern about the board needing to look about revisiting the 28-year-old salary increment policy, which none of the board members or Turner commented about.
In her financial report, Poteau Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Vallerie Martin said the ending balances as of September were $1,777,406 in the general fund, $299,744 in the building fund, $756,976 in the child nutrition fund, $2,305,766 in the bond fund, $48,096 in the sinking fund, $254,837 in the insurance recovery fund and $620,508 in the activity fund.
In her encumbrances report, Martin said the general fund was $175,325, building fund was $38,069, cafeteria fund was $105,408, building bond fund was $1,925.11 that was in regards to moving a computer server to the high school and $3,200 for two of three purchase orders for the insurance recovery — with the third one going to be approved at the Nov. 14 meeting.