Poteau Public Schools District Johnson O'Malley (JOM) Program Student Academic Advisor Julie Marvin will be recognized next week at the JOM National Convention in Las Vegas for her JOM Program being honored as a Region 3 National Exemplary Program last year. Pansy Kidd Middle School Principal and Poteau Schools District JOM Program Director Bobbi Gillham gave special recognition for Marvin during Monday night's Poteau Public Schools Board of Education meeting at the Bert Corr Administration Building.
The Poteau Public Schools Board of Education got to bear witness to Poteau Schools' Johnson O'Malley (JOM) Student Academic Advisor Julie Marvin's recognition as she was presented by Poteau JOM Program Director and Pansy Kidd Middle School Principal Bobbi Gillham during the board's September meeting Monday night at the Bert Corr Administration Building.
Marvin will be recognized at the 2022 JOM National Convention next week in Las Vegas for being Marvin's JOM Program being honored as a Region 3 National Exemplary Program.

