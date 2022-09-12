The Poteau Public Schools Board of Education got to bear witness to Poteau Schools' Johnson O'Malley (JOM) Student Academic Advisor Julie Marvin's recognition as she was presented by Poteau JOM Program Director and Pansy Kidd Middle School Principal Bobbi Gillham during the board's September meeting Monday night at the Bert Corr Administration Building.
Marvin will be recognized at the 2022 JOM National Convention next week in Las Vegas for being Marvin's JOM Program being honored as a Region 3 National Exemplary Program.
Kiamichi Tech-Poteau Campus Director Michael Culwell ended Monday night's meeting by giving an update on his education institution featuring Poteau highlights. Culwell said during the 2021-22 school year, 377 students attended classes at Kiamichi Tech, with 96 of those coming from Poteau High School, with 18 PHS students taking classes this year.
Culwell mentioned Kiamichi Tech's completion and retention rate is 87 percent and that 194 certificates have been received, with 95 percent of those students getting positive placement in the workforce for an average of $16.06 per hour salary.
Culwell also talked about Kiamichi Tech's Workforce and Economic Development (WED) Division, which focuses on improving the economic prosperity of businesses, employers and communities within the district. he said 482 short-term classes took place with 3,945 individuals enrolled for a total number of 7,182 clock hours and 31,923 contact hours in which those individuals were in class.
Culwell lastly talked about all the different Business and Education Council members there are, with several coming from Poteau Public Schools.
Right before Culwell's presentation, the board went into an 11-minute executive session dealing with personnel matters and a discussion of extra-duty stipends. After Poteau Public Schools Board of Education President Ranada Adams announced that during the executive session no votes and no actions were taken, the board approved the resignation of Poteau Primary Elementary School custodian Tim Bageant and the hiring go Poteau Primary Elementary School Pirate Quest junior assistants Bethany Warren and Abby Snapp, Poteau Upper Elementary School Pirate Quest Junior Assistant Eli Solomon and Traegan Ballard as both schools' junior assistant.
The board also approved adjunct teacher status for Poteau High School math teacher Chase Caldwell for an hour, PHS world history teacher Jason Prescott for three hours, PHS science teacher Casey Hemphill for two hours, PHS chemistry teacher Kody Tackett for two hours and PHS speech teacher Grace Mangrum for an hour.
The board approved the 2022-23 estimation of needs — $22,121,306.18 for the general fund, $2,548,412.21 for the building fund, $1,759,371.15 for the child nutrition fund and $883,297.40 for the sinking fund.
The board approved both contracts/agreements for the 2022-23 school year with Choctaw Nation Head Start to provide services to head start students and Choctaw Nation Head Start Special Education to provide services to head start students with disabilities.
The board also approved both the activity fund transfers and activity fund 2022-23 fundraisers as well as approved two out-of-state trips — one for the Poteau Future Farmers of America (FFA) Program to attend the FFA National Convention on Oct. 26-28 in Indianapolis and for the seventh- and eighth-grade technology students to attend the National Leadership Conference on June 28-July 2.
The board also approved the local advisory committee on gifted education as well as approved the specification changes to the personal business leave board policy to make it more clear as to what will be approved for such leave and to approve the weapons policy as set out by the Oklahoma State School Board Association — since Poteau Public Schools Interim Superintendent Dr. John Turner said there was not one.
Also approved by the board were the changes to the reopening guidelines, namely about the editing on some of the items mentioned that was made due to be compliant with the current COVID rules changes.
The board also approved a memorandum of understanding with Wister Public Schools to set up a partnership for an alternative education program with Wister Public Schools. Turner said that Wister Schools does not have enough staff for its own such program, and this agreement would allow Poteau Schools to get an allocation from Wister Schools of $1,938 in funds for this program.
In his second superintendent report to the board, Turner gave a district enrollment update, saying the high school had 638 students enrolled, 359 at the Seventh-Eighth Grade Academic Center, 279 at PKMS, 474 at Poteau Upper Elementary School and 429 at Poteau Primary Elementary School for a grand total of 2,179. Turner said that the district is "already at capacity."
In her financial report, Poteau Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Vallerie Martin said the ending balances as of Aug. 30 for the general fund was $2,318,097, $680,182 for the building fund, $687,392 for the child nutrition fund, $2,325,541 for the bond fund, $41,252 for the sinking fund, $254,837 for the insurance recovery fund and $670,573 for the activity fund.
In her encumbrances report, Martin said the general fund was $511,475, $306,289 for the building fund, $90,685 for the cafeteria fund and $28,122 for the building/bond fund.