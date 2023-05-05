breaking
Poteau man arrested in shooting incident Friday morning
- By David Seeley
-
-
- Comments
A Poteau man has been arrested by the Poteau Police Department from a shooting incident Friday morning on Betty Lou Lane.
Brian Jerome Wooten, 35, of Poteau was arrested in connection with the shooting. Wooten was charged with shooting with the intent to kill and felony discharging a firearm.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Poteau man arrested in shooting incident Friday morning
- Second Chances Recovery grand-opening event Saturday
- Blood drives Saturday at Walmart, Wednesday at Riverside Autoplex
- Clean-Up Day, Decoration Day set for Mountain View Cemetery
- Baseball regionals: Wister, Spiro win first two rounds, Poteau, Pocola wait out rain, more results
- Community Welcomes New Business To Antlers
- Rattan Rams Head To State
- Early voting Thursday, Friday for Wister Schools bond proposition
Popular Content
Articles
- Whitesboro earns first state title in any sport with Class B slow-pitch state championship
- Baseball playoffs: Poteau, Spiro win bi-districts, Howe, Panama, Pocola win district titles
- Red Oak wins second slow-pitch softball state title in three years
- Pocola takes Class 4A slow-pitch state runner-up
- Slow-pitch softball: Whitesboro, Pocola, Red Oak win regional crowns; Howe, Buffalo Valley also make state
- Wister set to host regional, more baseball regional schedules for LeFlore County teams
- Leflore female loses life in single-automobile accident Saturday morning
- Slow-pitch state tournament matchups
- Pocola man arrested for allegedly attempting to use accident to cover up killing woman
- Poteau teen,infant injured in Friday night accident near Wister
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.