Three Poteau elected officials were voted back into office in Tuesday's election.
Poteau Mayor Scotty White defeated Jarrod Ridenour 599 votes to 482.
"I truly believe with all my heart that God has called me to where I'm at," White said. "He's guided my steps all the way. I feel like I'm where I need to be. Poteau is on the brink of an (economic) explosion with new businesses and people coming every day. I'm just excited that we'll have the same people in place to keep moving us forward with the momentum we have now. I just appreciate everyone's support."
Poteau City Councilwoman Connie Shockley got voted back to her Ward No. 3, Seat 2 office, beating challenger Karen Mills 757 votes to 316.
"Thank you to the citizens of Poteau for your overwhelming support in this campaign for allowing me to serve as your council member for Ward 3 for the next four years," Shockley said on her Facebook wall Tuesday night.
City of Poteau Street Commissioner Ronnie Burgess get elected back to his position, beating three other challengers. Burgess got 468 votes, followed by Gary Gray (337 votes), Eric Blaylock (148) and Ryan Ashton Cripps (120).
"First of all, I congratulate all my opponents on a clean campaign," Burgess said. "The next thing is I can continue the hard work I've been doing the last year and a half, and I will continue to do so for the citizens of Poteau for the next four years for sure."
In the election for the Poteau Public Schools Board of Education seat that will be vacated by Ron Hall in June, LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Dennis Yochum defeated former board member Chris Fenton 694 votes to 576.
"I'm excited to get in there and be a voice for the teachers and students of Poteau Public Schools," Yochum said. "Without them, we really don't have a school. I'm excited to get started."
As for other county races, the Town of Wister Board of Trustees will get three new members as incumbents Max Harris, Steven Morris and Traci Bethell were voted out by Wister citizens. Rena' Brooks (82 votes), Allen Davis (68) and Amy Wadley (66) were the top three vote getters out of the eight candidates. Wayne Woodley came in fourth (60), followed by Bethell (53), Harris (38), Morris (37) and Arthur Gallego (33).
Former Wister Police Chief DeWade Shatswell defeated Wister Mayor Katherine Gee by a count of 98 votes to 52 in the race for mayor/trustee.
The Town of Arkoma Board of Trustees filled its three openings in Tuesday's election as Bobby Weatherford (128), Josh Johnson (107) and Cody Key (103) were the top three vote getters.
Dottie Smith won the Town of Arkoma Clerk-Treasurer election, getting 125 votes, followed by David Allen (29) and Angel Gechter (27).
In Bokoshe, Denise Davis (39 votes) and Mika Sinclair (33) won the two Board of Trustees seats, while Pam Harding defeated Anna Stout in the Bokoshe School Board seat race 131 votes to 61.
Fanshawe Public Schools' $115,000 bond issue passed nearly unanimously, 42 votes for and three votes against.
Heavener Mayor Max Roberts won re-election, beating Ronald Bradford 196 votes to 47.
Two Heavener City Council sets were up for grabs. The Ward 2 seat went to Joey Clubb — who beat Bryan Keith Thompson 161 votes to 84 — while the Ward 4 seat was won by Christopher Bradford — who narrowly defeated Melinda Ballantine 113 votes to 84.
In the Town of Panama, Toney Fout and the Morgans nabbed the three Board of Trustees seats. Fout got 240 votes, followed by the husband-wife duo of Kenny Morgan (213 votes) and Shelli Morgan (205).
Tyler Seaton defeated Lori Duncan 239 votes to 59 to win the Town of Panama Clerk-Treasurer race.
Nancy Ellis beat Matthew Adams 197 votes to 153 to win a spot on the Panama School Board.
In the Pocola School Board election, Roger Lairamore defeated Josh Merritt by a count of 201 votes to 148. The two candidates garnered the most votes in the primary election on Valentine's Day but not enough votes to win the seat outright without having to have Tuesday's run-off election.
Fred Harper Jr. beat Kathy Real by a count of 63 votes to 39 to win the Town of Spiro Board of Trustees Office No. 3.
In Keota, Greg Dotson (45 votes) and Earl Ray Johnson (42) were the top two vote getters to nab the two seats available on the Board of Trustees.
In McCurtain, Audra Cox (16 votes) and James Hunter (14) got elected to the two seats available on the Board of Trustees.
In the Smithville Public Schools district, patrons approved a $260,000 bond issue by a total of 119 votes for to 40 votes against — in an election that had voters in both LeFlore and McCurtain counties participate. In the LeFlore County portion of the election, the count was 73 votes for and 50 votes against.