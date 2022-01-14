Poteau Mayor Scotty White gave his fellow members who were in attendance at Thursday afternoon’s weekly meeting of the Poteau Kiwanis Club at Western Sizzlin an update on what is happening in the City of Poteau.
White said the biggest project right now is to get new sewer/water lines going from around the Polk Creek low-water bridge on North Central Street so citizens from that point north, servicing areas like The Pines at Poteau, the Foothills Housing Addition and the Choctaw Travel Plaza. He said that some or all of the $1.2 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds received from the federal government will help fund the project, which has had 95 percent of the surveying done by McClain Survey. However, the biggest obstacle is finding 18-inch or 24-inch pipes, which White said would be of material that would make the pipes durable for close to 60 years.
White told the Kiwanis Club members Thursday afternoon that he is working with Poteau Police Chief Stephen Fruen among others to help possibly widen Hughes Drive near Poteau Primary and Upper Elementary schools by forming a center turn lane on Hughes Drive from North Broadway Avenue to the schools. He said the cost is estimated at $5,900.