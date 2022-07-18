featured breaking
Poteau Mayor pleased with things going on in Poteau; Whataburger is indeed coming to town
- David Seeley
Poteau Mayor Scotty White, a Poteau Kiwanis Club member, shared with his fellow Kiwanians during their Thursday afternoon weekly meeting at Western Sizzlin about how well things are going in Poteau.
"The end of June saw us winding down with budgets," White said. Budget times are always busy. We started our new budget July 1. We had just shy of $1 million exceeded of what we planned for last year in revenue, so that was a good thing. We saved about $1 million in expenses, so going into 2022-23, we're looking at about $2 million excess we were able to put in the bank. Everything folded up good at the end of the year with a lot of surplus, which is great. We (Poteau City Council) didn't propose to raise our revenues. We really didn't know what was going to happen with inflation or what the economy is going to do. So, we decided to keep things level and not plan for anything else — so, we're planning for the worst and hoping for the best."
The mayor is very excited about a new twist to sales tax revenue for Poteau.
"Something that more Oklahomans are uneducated on more than any other topic is the fact cities live or die on sales tax," White said. "We don't get property taxes or any state income taxes. Whatever is sold at retail — gas, groceries, that kind of thing — we get that three percent (sales tax). One of the things we've seen a huge uptick in during the last three years is our use taxes, which is online ad valorem taxes. So, if you by something online and your IP address is in the city limits of Poteau, we collect that tax thanks to legislation passed about three years ago. I got my use tax report. Anywhere around $4,000 up to $50,000 is normal. In the month of March, our use tax was $85,000. In April, is was in excess of $304,000. That's just a huge shot in the arm for us."
White also is excited that work on repairing Broadway Avenue from Braum's to near Carl Albert State College is closer to being started.
"I've been working on this deal for two years," he said. You saw the pulled the reflectors up. My money has been submitted. State money has been submitted. We're simply waiting on JoB (Construction). Billy Ray (Hoffman), Tim (Wilson) and I are literally meeting on a daily basis. Oil (prices) has gone through the roof. It's costing them (JoB Construction) $1 billion to run that plant for 12 hours with materials cost right now, and $750,000 per ton is what they're paying for oil. Those prices in the last two weeks have dropped. The highway up at Arkoma from the (Choctaw) Casino to State Line Road, APAC (Ashland Paving and Construction) paved that, and they're running that out of this (JoB Construction) plant. They got low on sand, so they had to stop at State Line Road. Their project goes all the way to (Oklahoma State) Highway 9A. They have to complete that project before they can come to Broadway. As soon as that project is done, hopefully in the next 30 days, if they can get the materials they need within the next 15 days, all that equipment is coming to Broadway and we'll build it up."
White is excited for a new addition to the City of Poteau's staff.
"We also budgeted for a city planner," he said. "Bill Hoffman has been chairman of the (City of Poteau) Planning Commission. Bill still enjoys what he's doing, but we're getting to the point with the size of our community and new things coming that we need somebody full time. We can get a stone-cold composition plan to where we have teeth in where things go — like a medical district, a shopping district. Right now, somebody can come put something wherever they want. We (City Council) don't have a say because we don't have a composition plan adopted. That will be the first task when we hire someone to become the (City) Planner is to create that composition plan so we can pick and choose where we want things to be."
White also mentioned the City of Poteau purchased a new brush truck for the Poteau Fire Department, budgeted for purchasing two new City of Poteau Street Department one-ton dump trucks and budgeted for 14 new cop cars.
"Prior to 2019, we took sealed bids and averaged about $15 per car on all the cop cars we sold," he said. "Three years ago, I did a contract with Purple Wave Auction. They have over 200 bidders locally. It's been very successful. This was the first year we had some pretty nice cars to put on that (auction list). We sold them on June 22, and we averaged $9,300 per car. So, we sold nine cars for about $81,000. We're very pleased with that. We put that money back into our car budget."
White also told his fellow Kiwanians that the City of Poteau still does cleaning up of properties, but not as many have been done recently as in past years. He also said that the Old Frisco Trail will get length added to it so that it goes from Carl Albert State College at the Deanna Reed facility all the way to downtown. He also said that the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Association (OMMA) is "putting a stop on any applications for growing/selling dispensaries starting Aug. 1 for two years statewide."
The City of Poteau's sewer project is slowly beginning to take shape.
"We have been working on the sewer line project for about three years," White said. "We (City Council) approve a bid of $2.782 million for 16,000 feet of sewer line. This project will take 12 months. It will go all the way from the plant out to the east interceptor out at Walmart. It's a huge project. It will be a big undertaking. We're probably about six months out on the project. The pipe was going to cost us about $500,000. Now, it's going to cost us about $1.5 billion just for the pipe. We'll use 100 percent of our ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds. We've gotten half of it, and we'll get the next half next year. That whole $1.4 billion will go towards that project. I have a really good friend who works in the governor's office. He's been appointed by the governor on some infrastructure money, about $125 million, that will come from the state. Being we're so far along with our project, he thinks we'll be very eligible for a good chunk of that money to help finish that project for us. I don't want to have to tap into our reserves."
White also said there is going to be a major upgrade at the sewer plant itself as well as a facelift to Twyman Park and more.
"We have a $136,000 in our hotel/motel tax account from last year that can be used for parks and recreation," he said. "We haven't built a new playground since 1997, so I've submitted a purchase order for $136,000 to order new playground equipment at Twyman Park. That will involve revitalizing the tennis courts. We'll convert one court to a pickleball court, then possibly convert the second court of it takes off. It's a new upcoming game that's like tennis and ping pong combined. You won't have to run around as much. It's bigger paddles and bigger balls. It's pretty fun and getting really popular. The college (Carl Albert State College) will get involved and help us since it's right there close. Hopefully, we can build a new pavilion and park equipment and revitalize those tennis courts with these funds."
Poteau's mayor also confirmed Whataburger is coming to town.
"Whataburger is coming," White said. "K-Mac Enterprises, the group that owns the Taco Bell (and Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant) did purchase a piece of land next door to Taco Bell. So, Braum's will be on the other side of McDonald's with their new store, and Whataburger will be right next to it. The finally released that press release (on Wednesday). They have already submitted two plans for us to look at. I'm not sure which store they're going to build, but it is going to happen."
However, White also mentioned the water rate increase for the City of Poteau.
"We did adopt a 10-percent increase in water rates because PVIA (Poteau Valley Improvement Authority) jumped up six percent — and that was just on the price of water," he said. "We went up 10 percent, and I threw in the extra four percent just to cover the price of copper. You can imagine the cost of everything is through the roof. I went the 10-percent raise to help cover any kind of that cost."
