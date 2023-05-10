featured breaking
Poteau Mayor selected to become OML VP
Poteau Mayor Scotty White was chosen by the Oklahoma Municipal League Board of Directors to become OML's newest vice-president.
White was elected to his second term in office in April. In addition to serving on the OML Board, he is also a member of the Mayors Council of Oklahoma, the LeFlore County Development Coalition and the Fort Smith (Ark.) Regional Alliance.
