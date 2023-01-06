In October, the Poteau City Council approved by a 5-3 vote to put before the citizens of Poteau a chance to voice their thoughts about whether to keep the current system in place where Poteauians continue to vote for Poteau Police Department Chiefs and City of Poteau Street Commissioners or allow the Poteau City Council to appoint the new Poteau PD Chiefs and Street Commissioners.
On Tuesday, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Poteau precincts only to approve the City Council to appoint each officer.

