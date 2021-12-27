The Poteau Police Department arrested a Poteau man for being an accessory to early Monday morning’s shooting at Economy Inn.
Poteau P.D. arrested Herlindo Urizar-Reyes, 46, of Poteau on a charge of accessory to a felony in connection with Monday morning’s shooting.
According to Poteau Police Department Assistant Chief Greg Russell’s report, the Poteau P.D. and the LeFlore County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were dispatched to Economy Inn at 2:10 a.m. Monday on a call of a shooting.
Russell’s report said, that upon arrival, officers located a male subject, Wesley Lee McDaniel, 44, of Poteau, with a single gunshot wound to the chest.
According to Russell’s report, McDaniel was transported by Life Flight to a Tulsa area hospital and, as of press time, was listed in critical but stable condition.
Russell’s report said that the Poteau P.D. investigators are still working on trying to identify and locate the shooter.