For the second time in three years, the Poteau Police Department has seen one of its own graduate from the Agents Academy for the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation.
Poteau P.D. Det. Sgt. Billy Hooper graduated Monday from the 17th annual Agents Academy.
“We went through everything from advanced interview and interrogation to advanced read technique,” said Hooper, who has been with the Poteau P.D. for nine years and 13 years total in law enforcement. “I went to an advanced homicide school where I learned about death and homicide investigations. I went through firearms training. We got to go to the OSBI lab one day, and we spent the day learning the techniques of their CSI (crime scenes investigation). We had a blood-stain analysis and stuff like that — stuff we never practiced in the basic academy. We were able to get a feel for that side of it. It was a great opportunity and so much fun learning every day.”