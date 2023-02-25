breaking
Poteau P.D. starting another amnesty program beginning Monday, ending March 24
- By David Seeley
The Poteau Police Department is going to begin another amnesty program on Monday, and keeping it running until March 24.
The idea behind the program is to help get as many of the outstanding warrants paid off by waiving the extra fees, such as late fees, and only making those individuals pay just what the citation was — but they have to pay it all off at once.
