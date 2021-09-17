The Poteau Police Department is going to begin its third amnesty program Monday, and keeping it running until Oct. 8.
People can come by the Poteau P.D. office 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays beginning Monday until Oct. 8 to pay off their outstanding warrants. Crosswell said she is willing to work with people whose schedules may make it too difficult to come by during weekday office hours.
The idea behind the program is to help get as many of the outstanding warrants paid off by waiving the extra fees, such as late fees, and only making those individuals pay just what the citation was — but they have to pay it all off at once.
For further information, call (918) 647-8620 or (918) 647-3509.