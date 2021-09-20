The Poteau Police Department is going to begin its third amnesty program today, and keeping it running until Oct. 8.
The idea behind the program is to help get as many of the outstanding warrants paid off by waiving the extra fees, such as late fees, and only making those individuals pay just what the citation was — but they have to pay it all off at once
People can come by the Poteau P.D. office 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays beginning Monday until Oct. 8 to pay off their outstanding warrants. Municpal Court Clerk Tina Crosswell said she is willing to work with people whose schedules may make it too difficult to come by during weekday office hours.
Crosswell did want to stress that the waiving of the extra fees cannot be done for those people wishing to pay online unless they call her at (918) 647-8620 or (918) 647-3509.
“They can’t pay online because we can’t do refunds,” she said. “If they make arrangements with me, I can go modify their amount, then they can go online and pay. They need to call me, then I can change their amount (owed).”