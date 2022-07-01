featured
Poteau PD Chief gives Kiwanians local law enforcement update
- David Seeley
Poteau Police Department Chief Stephen Fruen gave members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club an update on the local law enforcement during the local civic organization's weekly meeting Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin.
"In our everyday activities, it may seem mundane to us, but it's just a normal day," Fruen said. "Nothing big is on the horizon for us. We're just taking it day by day like we always do."
Fruen said Poteau P.D. would like to do more for Poteau Public Schools sites' security that what is currently being done now — especially in lieu of the Uvalde, Texas, school shootings earlier this year.
"It all boils down to dollars," he said. "(Poteau) mayor (Scotty White) and I added a resources officer. We would love to have one at every campus (site). There are seven campuses (sites in the Poteau Public Schools district). That is quite an undertaking to do. With the resignation of our (Poteau Public Schools) superintendent (Dr. Don Sjoberg), we'll see what happens. The sites are secured sites where you have to buzz your way in. They've done that for a number of years. It's worked pretty well."
On Wednesday, the United States Supreme Court recognized the authority of the State of Oklahoma to prosecute non-Indian criminals who injure or take the lives or property of Indians in eastern Oklahoma. For the first time since the McGirt decision, Oklahoma can prosecute non-Indian criminals anywhere within the state’s borders, whether or not the victim is Indian.
"The McGirt thing has been going on since July 2020," Fruen said. "It didn't change a lot for us other than it changed who send out. We don't get any money from the Choctaws for policing their properties, and we've been doing that for 30 years. It didn't change much how we patrol on the investigation side of it. The only thing that changed was if they are a member of a Native tribe, it changes where we route them to. The Major Crimes Act dictates that we call the FBI in. (On Wednesday), the courts kind of reversed and changed that ruling a little bit, so now we have some joint jurisdiction. I'm anxious to see what that does to us."
Editor's Note: Check out the complete story in Saturday's physical edition and e-edition.
