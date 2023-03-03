Poteau Police Chief Billy Hooper shared with the Poteau Kiwanis Club during the local civic organization's weekly meeting Feb. 23 at Western Sizzlin his concerns about State Question 820 regarding approving recreational marijuana, which is up for vote in Tuesday's special election.
"As you all have seen, we've had legal marijuana here for about four years now," Hooper said. "We're still trying to get ahead of that. When they passed that, they left it wide open. They didn't really know what they were going to do with it. They set up an Oklahoma marijuana authority group to police it. They didn't have any agents. They really didn't know how to handle it, so it kind of went wide open."
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) has been busy closing marijuana growing places that are being backed by one of the United States' foreign enemies — China.
"If you have seen the OBN page, they are shutting down groves daily that China is funding," Hooper said. "I know some criminal elements have come in and taken over a lot of these marijuana groves, and they're still not ahead of that curve yet."
Since medicinal marijuana has passed, Hooper said it was only a matter of time before recreational marijuana was going to be put on a ballot.
"Now, they're wanting to push recreational marijuana," he said. "Places like California and Colorado, when they put the medical marijuana out, it's usually about three years behind it or so when they try to get the recreational marijuana out. Arkansas just voted it down, and it's on the ballot (Tuesday in Oklahoma)."
Hooper is quick to point out that the revenue that proponents of SQ 820 are claiming could be misleading.
"I know a lot of the people for it are saying it could generate up to $2 billion in tax revenue," Poteau's police chief said. "Through my research, I've seen that 80 percent is bought off the black market in places like California and Colorado, so it's not taxed. If they're promoting it, it will go through our schools and here and there. The proponents for marijuana were like 'this will reduce your crime' because they can go into a dispensary and buy their marijuana and not buy it out on the streets, but they're still going to buy it wherever it's cheapest."
Hooper said there will be a lot of issues for which law enforcement will have to prepare to face.
"A lot of times when these (measures) pass, they immediately go into effect, and there's no law or regulation with how to deal with it," he said. "That's what we fought with marijuana. This is the way you're supposed to deal with it, but the law is actually saying it's this way. So, there's a gray area, and in law there's not supposed to be a gray area. Right now, the medical marijuana is pretty much recreational. It is medicine, and I do see the benefits — but just about anybody can get a medical marijuana card now or can claim illness and invest in marijuana as far as we're concerned. I hope it doesn't pass, but I'm afraid it will — just from the history of the way voting goes. We'll be ready. We'll adjust accordingly."
Then, Poteau's PD Chief mentioned one of those concerns.
"Right now, you can grow medical marijuana in your backyard," Hooper said. "I think I can have 19 pounds of marijuana. OHP reported this year that for the first time in history, more fatal accidents are caused by drug use — marijuana mainly — than any other like alcohol than anything else. People believe that they can smoke marijuana and drive. You can drive down Broadway, and you can smell marijuana. For the opposition, Oklahoma is reporting one child overdoses a day right now on marijuana. They expect it will go up from that once this recreational marijuana hits. It's so potent now with the marijuana in gummies and the candies. I know like in our high schools, we are seeing vapes and stuff like that. People think it's an organize product, but it's not anymore. They're using a ton of chemicals to make it as potent as they want it."
Another concern is the lack of law enforcement to police the issue.
"OBN doesn't have enough agents to play catch up," Hooper said. "We've actually assigned an (Poteau P.D.) officer to the (OBN) Task Force here in Poteau. They (OBN) is trying to work the methamphetamine and fentanyl. We're seeing record numbers of fentanyl coming in to Oklahoma. It has to be a large amount of marijuana for them to worry about it. They will help out on the groves. The only people who can really enforce the licenses and all that was the Oklahoma medical marijuana group. They didn't have any agents to enforce anything. They ended up putting OBN in charge of it. OBN is trying to find fentanyl and meth, so they really didn't have time — but they are working it hard. They had to get a whole team just to go for marijuana. I think that's why they tried to shut it down for a while. There really hasn't been a lot of enforcement on (marijuana)."