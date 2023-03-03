POTEAU POLICE CHIEF BILLY HOOPER

Poteau Police Department Chief Billy Hooper speaks to members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club during the local civic organization’s weekly meeting Feb. 23 at Western Sizzlin.

PDN photo by David Seeley
Poteau Police Chief Billy Hooper shared with the Poteau Kiwanis Club during the local civic organization's weekly meeting Feb. 23 at Western Sizzlin his concerns about State Question 820 regarding approving recreational marijuana, which is up for vote in Tuesday's special election.
"As you all have seen, we've had legal marijuana here for about four years now," Hooper said. "We're still trying to get ahead of that. When they passed that, they left it wide open. They didn't really know what they were going to do with it. They set up an Oklahoma marijuana authority group to police it. They didn't have any agents. They really didn't know how to handle it, so it kind of went wide open."

