Poteau PD having another amnesty program all month long
The Poteau Police Department is having another amnesty program, running all month long. It will end March 31. This will be the fourth time the Poteau P.D. is having its amnesty program.
The idea behind the program is to help get as many of the outstanding warrants paid off by waiving the extra fees, such as late fees, and only making those individuals pay just what the citation was — but they have to pay it all off at once.
People can come by the Poteau P.D. office 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays beginning until March 31 to pay off their outstanding warrants.
Municipal Court Clerk Tina Crosswell did want to stress that the waiving of the extra fees cannot be done for those people wishing to pay online unless they call her at (918) 647-8620 or (918) 647-3509.
“They can’t pay online because we can’t do refunds,” Crosswell said. “If they make arrangements with me, I can go modify their amount, then they can go online and pay. They need to call me, then I can change their amount (owed).”
Once people pay off their outstanding warrants, it will help the Poteau P.D. officers and staff be able to concentrate on more vital duties.
“It takes the load off our people,” Poteau Police Chief Stephen Fruen said. “When we start clearing up all those (outstanding) warrants, we can focus on more important issues like keeping crime down.”
