On Nov. 19, the first Kiamichi Tech Police Officer Training Academy graduated its first cadets. Poteau Police Chief Stephen Fruen couldn’t have been happier.
“We embarked on a journey to bring a full-time police academy to Poteau for the first time ever,” Fruen said to members of the Poteau Rotary Club at one of its recent weekly meetings at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center. “It’s been a fantastic adventure. It was a 20-week program. People from the (Poteau) police department and six other agencies are the instructors throughout the academy. It was an interesting time. It was something we were super excited to do, and they were excited to go home and go to work for their respective agencies. We got lots or praise from CLEET, which is the Council of Law Enforcement Education Training. Their (graduates) test scores and abilities were phenomenal.”