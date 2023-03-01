featured breaking
Poteau Police Department chief tweaking things under his watch
- By David Seeley
Since taking over for then-Poteau Police Department Chief Stephen Fruen last fall, Poteau Police Chief Billy Hooper has made some changes to the department.
"I restructured our detective divisions," Hooper told the Poteau Kiwanis Club during the local civic organization's weekly meeting last Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin. "I came out of detectives, and I appointed a lieutenant, Jody Thompson. He was actually on the OBN (Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics) Task Force. So, he had some experience there and with the DA (district attorney) investigators. I appointed (Thompson), and he has done great with them (detectives)."
