The Poteau Police Department is seeking the community’s help regarding a Thursday night shooting.
According to Poteau Police Department Assistant Chief Greg Russell’s report, at approximately 9:44 p.m. Thursday, Poteau P.D. officers responded to the 600 block of Whitney Avenue on a call of a gunshot.
Russell’s report said upon the officers’ arrival, they made contact with a resident of the apartments at the corner of Whitney and South Saddler avenues. The resident stated that a dark four-door car with a loud exhaust was traveling north on South Saddler Avenue. As it passed north across Whitney Avenue, one shot was fired out the window of the car.
According to Russell’s report, officers searched the area for the vehicle but did not locate it. No objects or persons are known to have been struck by the shot. A single shell casing was recovered at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.
If anyone has information, please contact the Poteau Police Department at (918) 647-8620.