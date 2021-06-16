Poteau Police Department Officer Brandon Richie told members of the Poteau Rotary Club during the local civic organization’s meeting Wednesday afternoon at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center about self-defense.
“I’m super passionate about self-defense, especially in today’s world,” said Richie, who has been a self-defense instructor for about five years and a Poteau P.D. officer for nine years. “It just seems like tensions are high all the way across the board. We’ve seen more resisting situations than at any time since I’ve been in law enforcement (2006). It’s not just law enforcement. We’re seeing paramedics get assaulted. We’re even seeing firefighters get assaulted, if you can believe that. With that uptick in violent nature, the Poteau Police Department is taking it upon themselves through me to be able to put on self-defense classes.”
Richie said for those interested in self-defense classes can call him at the Poteau P.D. office at (918) 647-8620.