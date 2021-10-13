The Poteau Post Office is once again doing its breast cancer awareness stamp promotion for this month, since October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
While the breast cancer awareness stamps can be purchased year round, they are highly promoted during October.
“We sell them all year, but we try to (push them) just in October Breast Cancer (Awareness) Month,” said Ken Bugos, one of the Poteau Post Office’s window clerks. “We first put up the sign about them Oct. 1.”
Each breast cancer awareness stamp costs 75 cents, which is higher than the customary first-class stamp, which is 58 cents. However, there’s a reason for that.
“There is a difference between this 75-cent stamp and the 58-cent stamp, as 17 cents of every breast cancer awareness stamp sold goes to breast cancer research,” Bugos said.