After about a 100-minute executive session in which several items were slated to be discussed, the Poteau Public Schools Board of Education approved hiring Shawnee Public Schools Assistant Superintendent and Chief Financial Officer Dr. Aaron Espolt as the new superintendent during Monday night's meeting at the Bert Corr Administrative Building.
"I am honored and humbled to be named the next superintendent of Poteau Public Schools," Espolt said in a press release. "I was very selective when looking for a place for my family to call home and strongly believe that Poteau has the community atmosphere we have been searching for. I promise to be committed to being whole student-focused and serving the community at large as we work together to do what is best for students, staff and families."
"Dr. Espolt comes to Poteau with a breadth and depth of knowledge and experiences that we believe will serve this community and school system well," Poteau School Board President Ranada Adams said in the same press release. "He comes with a humble and service-oriented attitude towards the work. We had a number of qualified applicants, but in the end, it was his experience in several different educational settings allowing him to bring a wide variety of innovative programs and solutions to Poteau Public Schools that set him apart. We feel he will be an asset to both our community and our school system, and are excited about working with Dr. Espolt for years to come."
Espolt actually was one of several individuals this past summer to initially interview with the board, which was trying to find retiring Superintendent Dr. Don Sjoberg's replacement. At that time, former Whitesboro and Arkoma Superintendent Dr. John Turner was hired as interim superintendent.
There were other items slated to be discussed in the executive session, such as personnel matters, the potential purchase of real estate and an employee to address the board with a personnel grievance.
At the end of the executive session, Adams announced that the board took no actions or votes, and there was nothing done regarding real estate purchase(s).
However, the resignations of licensed professional counselor Addie McConnell and adult education-Stigler staff member Tina Parsons as well as the hirings of high school custodian Brittney Couch and adult education teacher Tara Hollingshed were all approved by the board.
During the executive session, the nearly 50 individuals present went outside the building. During the executive session, Poteau High School agriculture teacher/Future Farmers of America program director Crystal Shipman was seen going into the board room during the executive session. When she arrived back outside, she had the support of fellow teachers, students and parents.
Adams recognized the Poteau Public Schools Teacher of the District and all five sites' Teachers of the Year. The Teacher of the District as well as the Seventh-Eighth Grade Academic Center was Jessica Nelson. Robyn Gillham was the Poteau Primary Elementary School Teacher of the Year, Shea Hebert the Poteau Upper Elementary School Teacher of the Year, Nikki Steelman the Pansy Kidd Middle School Teacher of the Year and Nikki Cruse the Poteau High School Teacher of the Year.
Poteau Public Schools Auditor Michael Kemper opened the meeting talking about the audit for 2021-22. He told the board some issues that needed to be taken care of, with the biggest issue being paying the construction workers their prevailing wage requirement, which was set by the Davis-Bacon and Related Acts — which directs the United States Department of Labor to determine such locally prevailing wage rates. Kemper said that while the district agreed to do so, the actual carrying out of the prevailing wage rates was not done. In fact, the board ended up approving a $242,153 change order with Beshirs Construction to compensate for the discrepancy.
Another item Kemper mentioned was the contractors were supposed to provide payroll certification, which was not done as per the Davis-Bacon and Related Acts stipulations.
In the end, the board approved the audit report.
In his report, Turner had Poteau Public Schools Chief Operations Officer Devin Cochran give the board an update on the construction projects.
Cochran told the board the Bob Lee Kidd Civic Center is waiting on a new fire alarm panel, but it likely will need new equipment along with it in order to function as needed.
Cochran also told the board the new Costner Stadium scoreboard will be shipped in January and arriving in early February, then begin being installed.
The board approved forming a rodeo team organization to begin as a school activity.
"I talked to Luther School District, and they have a rodeo club," Turner said. "They belong to the Oklahoma High School Rodeo Association. Students and parents pay for the costs and entry fees. It's not going to be a big cost to the district at this point. I think those kids would like to have an identity and make them feel more a part of the school. They can form a booster club. I think it would be a good addition for the students. We will have to have a sponsor. We don't have one yet."
The board approved the Pirates and Lady Pirates track team to attend two road indoor meets, one Jan. 7 in Pittsburg, Kan., and Jan. 21 in Joplin, Mo.
The board also approved activity fundraisers for the rest of the school year as well as a memorandum of understanding of services with Oklahoma Department of Mental Health for individual, family and group counseling.
In her financial report, Poteau Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Vallerie Martin told the board the ending balances for November was $1,959,659 in the general fund, $1,044,555 in the building fund, $786,193 in the child nutrition fund, $533,990 in the bond fund, $55,630 in the sinking fund, $185,066 in the insurance recovery fund and $634,565 in the activity fund.
In her encumbrances report for November, Martin told the board the general fund was $166,964 to help replace an old maintenance truck that was stolen as well as the fee increase of nearly $26,000 for new evaluations. The cafeteria fund was $122,957 of which most went toward the high school cafeteria and booths. The insurance recovery fund was $187.87 for chairs for sound-proof booths and the building fund was $242,143 dealing with the change order over the issue of the construction workers' prevailing wage rates not being paid correctly as per the Davis-Bacon and Related Acts.