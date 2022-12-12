After about a 100-minute executive session in which several items were slated to be discussed, the Poteau Public Schools Board of Education approved hiring Shawnee Public Schools Assistant Superintendent and Chief Financial Officer Dr. Aaron Espolt as the new superintendent during Monday night's meeting at the Bert Corr Administrative Building.
"I am honored and humbled to be named the next superintendent of Poteau Public Schools," Espolt said in a press release. "I was very selective when looking for a place for my family to call home and strongly believe that Poteau has the community atmosphere we have been searching for. I promise to be committed to being whole student-focused and serving the community at large as we work together to do what is best for students, staff and families."

