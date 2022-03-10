Not knowing how severe Friday's winter weather will be, Poteau Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Don Sjoberg announced earlier today (Thursday) that all sites will use Friday as a snow day.
Poteau Public Schools Announce Friday Will Be a Snow Day
