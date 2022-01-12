Dow Wilson and Phil McGehee, the two individuals vying for the Poteau Public Schools Board of Education Seat No. 2 in the April 5 election, answered questions during Tuesday night’s public forum that took place inside the band room at the Seventh-Eighth Grade Academic Center.
The questions were written by teachers and administrators, and the forum was helped made possible by the Oklahoma Education Association, who was represented at Tuesday night’s forum by Johnette Stites, and the Association of Professional Oklahoma Educators, who was represented by Pansy Kidd Middle School teacher Terri Chitwood.
The questions varied from what motivated each candidate to want to try to become the new Board Seat No. 2 member, which is going to be vacated by the current Seat No. 2 member DeAnn Williams, to potential issues to ways to improve the Poteau Public Schools district to accessibility to the community and Poteau Schools staff to skills each candidate could bring to the table.
Wilson made a comment during the forum that “this is not a fight” between him and McGehee, who has been an administrator in Poteau Public Schools and then known as Kiamichi Technology School years ago.
Poteau Superintendent Dr. Don Sjoberg said there might be another such forum, or even a debate, between the two candidates prior to the April 5 election.