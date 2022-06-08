DIANE TILLERY

Poteau Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Don Sjoberg, left, shares a moment with the newly-hired Assistant Superintendent Diane Tillery after Wednesday night's school board meeting at the Bert Corr Administration Building. Tillery replaces outgoing Assistant Superintendent and former PHS Principal Monty Guthrie, who will be taking the job as Eufaula Public Schools' superintendent.

PDN photo by David Seeley
In a special Wednesday night meeting at the Bert Corr Administration Building, the Poteau Public Schools Board of Education hired a new assistant superintendent, Diane Tillery, to replace outgoing Assistant Superintendent and former PHS Principal Monty Guthrie, who is taking the job as Eufaula Public Schools' superintendent.
The board met in an executive session for 32 minutes, in which Board President Ranada Adams said no votes or actions were done, prior to the board approving Tillery's hiring.
The board also approved the hiring of Poteau Upper Elementary School teachers Mattison Davis and Stevee Sconyers, Seventh-Eighth Grade Academic Center family and consumer science (FACS) teacher Sarah Jones and custodian Kevin Vincent and PHS teacher grace Mangrum and clerk Susan Vincent.
The board also approved the resignations of teachers Jennifer Falkner, Joni Roop, Jill Thomas, Jason Henry and Ky Butler, Seventh-Eighth Grade Academic Center custodian Debra Johnson, Pansy Kidd Middle School custodian Warren Chavers, paraprofessional Baily Thompson and pre-kindergarten teacher Christie Hillebrand as well as the retirement of teacher Tammy Crase.
The board also approved purchasing a audio/video/lighting system for the Bob Lee Kidd Center for $208,117. Poteau Superintendent Dr. Don Sjoberg told the board there were a total of four bids submitted, and that at a year ago the initial thought the cost would be around $170,000 but inflation made the cost higher.

