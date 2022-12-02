Poteau Public Schools Child Nutrition Director Cindy Anson is asking for the public's help with the district's food drive project during the 2022 Christmas break.
"During this two-week break, we have several students in our school district who do not have food at home and go hungry," Anson said. "We have 94 families on our list this year. We are asking for monetary donations to help us provide groceries again this year. The amount we raise sets the amount we are able to spend on each family. If you are able to give this year, we would greatly appreciate it."

Tags

Recommended for you