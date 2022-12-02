breaking
Poteau Public Schools reaching out to community to help on its food drive
-
- Updated
- Comments
Poteau Public Schools Child Nutrition Director Cindy Anson is asking for the public's help with the district's food drive project during the 2022 Christmas break.
"During this two-week break, we have several students in our school district who do not have food at home and go hungry," Anson said. "We have 94 families on our list this year. We are asking for monetary donations to help us provide groceries again this year. The amount we raise sets the amount we are able to spend on each family. If you are able to give this year, we would greatly appreciate it."
Recommended for you
Latest News
- OSDH shows only 12 active COVID cases in county, but death total rises to 103
- Dinner with 'The Tongue'
- Poteau Public Schools reaching out to community to help on its food drive
- Poteau Chamber of Commerce's 2022 Christmas Parade slated Saturday night
- Red Oak sweeps LeFlore, Thursday area basketball scores
- LeFlore County Retired Educators to meet Friday morning
- Heavener's Brand signs with SNU for softball
- Potential game-changing legislation coming in 2024 that could affect liquor stores
Popular Content
Articles
- Buffalo Valley boys, girls both make initial ranking; Whitesboro highest in area at No. 5
- Murder charges filed on suspect in last week's shooting near Shady Point
- LeFlore County Detention Center inmate found deceased Saturday
- Heavener male loses life in ATV accident on Friday
- Potential game-changing legislation coming in 2024 that could affect liquor stores
- 6 year old boy killed in Murder/Shooting/Suicide in Choctaw County
- Poteau falls in Class 4A football state semifinal
- Poteau basketball season primer
- Retiring D.A. looks back on successful 16 years
- December 2022 LeFlore County area sports calendar
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.