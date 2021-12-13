Poteau Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Don Sjoberg gave the Board of Education an update about the construction going on with rebuilding the vocational-agriculture building and the renovation of the Bob Lee Kidd Civic Center into a performing arts center.
"Inside (the BLK Center), they have started to drill the holes in the floor for the columns and the support beams," Sjoberg said at Monday night's December board meeting at the Bert Corr Administrative Building. "They have also drilled a trench for the electrical wiring. At the vo-ag building, it (construction progress) is much more visible. The walls are up. The roof is almost all finished. The walls for the classrooms and office space are up — but no fulfilled yet."
The board approved an interfund transfer of $3,095 from the insurance recovery fund to the general fund and an interfund transfer of $129,031.95 from the insurance recovery fund to the building fund.
The board also approved increasing the capacity for transfers for grades five through 12 from 130 students per teacher to 140.
In other matters, it was discussed as to how the district is using the Poteau Theater, in which it entered into a lease purchase with The Community State Bank earlier this year. Movies are beginning to be shown to the Poteau Primary and Upper Elementary schools' students, in which there is no cost to the students.
"We're getting use out of it," Sjoberg said.
Sjoberg shared with the board that the district sites are doing rather well with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic, so well in fact that no additions or changes were made to the district's reopening guidelines.
"Our numbers (of those suffering from the virus) are very good," Sjoberg said. "In fact, (Monday's) numbers were better than Friday's. We're doing very well."
In other matters, the board approved the Poteau High School pom squad to attend a regional dance competition Jan. 28-29 in Rockwall, Texas, approved activity fund transfers from sub-accounts, approved fundraisers for the wrestling and golf programs and approved setting up specific activity fund accounts for the wrestling, baseball, boys golf and girls golf teams.
The board also approved two changes to the extra-duty assignment, both athletically related — Angel Barbee as the Lady Pirates assistant soccer coach and Casey Hemphill as the Lady Pirates assistant basketball coach.
The board approved several items, such as old textbooks and an old Future Farmers of America (FFA) trailer as surplus. The Poteau FFA plans on turning around and auctioning off the old trailer to help fund purchasing a new one.
The board approved four individuals — Holdenville Public Schools Superintendent Randy Davenport, Comanche Public Schools Finance Director Terry Davidson, Oklahoma School Board Association Director Shawn Hime and Moore-Norman Technology Center Board Member Glen Cooper — to the Oklahoma Public School Investment Cooperative Board of Directors.
Poteau Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Vallerie Martin gave her financial and encumbrances reports to the board.
As for the financial reports, the general fund started December out with $1,053.954, the building fund $633,906, the child nutrition fund at $684,478, the bond fund at $515,027, the sinking fund at $59,872, the insurance recovery fund at $378,426 and the activity fund at $645,211.
As for encumbrances, the general fund was at $97,354.73, the building fund at $1,934, the cafeteria fund at $60,000 and the building bond fund at $2,714.16.